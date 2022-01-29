ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

ATK Mohun Bagan will face city rivals SC East Bengal in match 75 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa.

The Mariners sit eighth in the league table, amassing 16 points in 10 games, with four wins, four draws, and two losses. The Kolkata-based side are yet to lose a game under Juan Ferrando's leadership.

The Red and Gold Brigade won their first game of the season under new head coach Mario Rivera. They are placed bottom of the table with nine points from 13 games, with one win, six draws and six losses.

The Mariners, managed by Juan Ferrando, will look to extend their unbeaten run to six games and seal their spot in the top four. SC East Bengal, on the other hand, will look to put everything on the line in order to win their first Hero ISL match against ATK Mohun Bagan.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Head-to-head

Tonight's derby promises to be a whirlwind of exuberance and emotion. In the Hero ISL, ATK Mohun Bagan has a flawless record against SC East Bengal, having won all three meetings, the most recent of which was in match 9 of the current season. ATK Mohun Bagan won that match 3-0.

Matches Played: 10

ATKMB wins: 3

SCEB wins: 0

Top scorers in the current season

ATKMB: Liston Colaco (Five goals in nine matches), Hugo Boumous (Five goals in nine matches)

SCEB - Antonio Perosevic (two goals from eight matches).

Clean sheets in the current season

ATKMB: Amrinder Singh (Two cleansheets in ten matches)

SCEB: Suvam Sen (Two cleansheets in four matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Amrinder Singh - 26 (ATKMB), Arindam Bhattacharya (SCEB) - 28, Suvam Sen (SCEB) - 7

Most Passes: Amir Dervisevic (SCEB) - 260, Pritam Kotal - 400 (ATKMB)

Most Interceptions: Pritam Kotal - 28 (ATKMB), Hira Mondal (SCEB) - 24

Also Read Article Continues below

Most Tackles: Joni Kauko - 35 (ATKMB), Naorem Singh (SCEB) - 54

Edited by Diptanil Roy