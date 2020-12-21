ATK Mohun Bagan are set to face off against Bengaluru FC in their seventh match of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday. The match will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan are currently placed second on the ISL 2020-21 standings, with 13 points from six matches. Antonio Habas' side has been clinical in its approach and has pulled off a few close wins, including the recent 1-0 victory against FC Goa.

Bengaluru FC are the only unbeaten side remaining in the competition, with three wins and three draws so far. After a subdued start to their ISL 2020-21 campaign, the Blues have hit their strides, with three wins in their last four matches.

Here are three players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for this fixture.

#3 Cleiton Silva

Brazilian winger Cleiton Silva has been in fine form for the Blues (Courtesy - ISL)

Bengaluru FC had signed Brazilian forward Cleiton Silva to boost their attacking department. Silva made an immediate impact for the Blues when he scored in the ISL 2020-21 opener against FC Goa.

He has continued to be an enterprising force in the Bengaluru attack and has adapted quickly to coach Carles Cuadrat's system. Across three matches, Silva has netted three goals and has become the joint top scorer for the Blues.

His goal-scoring ability and potential for assists make him a good choice as your team's captain or vice-captain.

#2 Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri is a crucial player in the Bengaluru FC attack (Image - Bengaluru FC Twitter)

Indian striker Sunil Chhetri had a slow start to his ISL 2020-21 campaign, as the Blues struggled to get going early on in the competition. Chhetri opened his goal tally for the season with a well-taken penalty against Chennaiyin FC.

Since then, he has added a couple of goals to his tally and has become the joint-top scorer for Bengaluru FC. With his strike against Odisha FC, he became the first Indian to complete 50 attacking contributions (42 goals and 8 assists) in the ISL.

#1 Roy Krishna

Roy Krishna has been in lethal form for the ATKMB side (Courtesy - ISL)

ATK Mohun Bagan striker Roy Krishna has been on a lethal scoring run in this ISL season. The Fijian international has scored five goals from six matches in the competition.

Krishna's late penalty against FC Goa in their previous fixture clinched three points for the Mariners. The striker is a key cog in the ATK Mohun Bagan attack and will be a crucial player against the sturdy Bengaluru defence.