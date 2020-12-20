The first game of Matchday 8 sees ATK Mohun Bagan taking on Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium as a part of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).

The two sides are separated by just one point on the ISL points table. ATK Mohun Bagan are second on the table with 13 points from six games, while Bengaluru FC are third with 12 points from the same number of games.

The two sides come into this game on the back of a victory. ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna converted a penalty at the 85th minute to guide his side to a victory against FC Goa.

Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, defeated Odisha FC 2-1 in their last ISL match. The Blues' captain Sunil Chhetri netted the opening goal of the night which was later equalized by Steven Taylor. A late goal by Bengaluru's Cleiton Silva sealed the win for the Blues.

Squads to choose from

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh Thangjam, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh.

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip.

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Brad Inman, Javi Hernandez, Subhashish Bose, Prabir Das, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna.

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Deshorn Brown, Cleiton Silva, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri.

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC (ISL Match 36)

Date: 21st December at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Team Prediction for the ISL 2020-21 match between ATKMB & BFC

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Juanan, Sandesh Jhingan, Cleiton Silva, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Carl McHugh, Sunil Chhetri, and Roy Krishna.

Captain: Roy Krishna Vice-Captain: Cleiton Silva

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Harmanjot Kharba, Subashish Bose, Juanan, Sandesh Jhingan, Cleiton Silva, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, and Roy Krishna.

Captain: Sunil Chhetri Vice-Captain: Erik Paartalu