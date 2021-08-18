ATKMB vs BFC player ratings: Boumous calls the shots to sink FC Bengaluru on his ATK Mohun Bagan debut

ATK Mohun Bagan took on Bengaluru FC in their opening encounter of the Group E match at the AFC Cup. Mohun Bagan showed no signs of rustiness in their first fixture of the new season and efficiently dispatched their domestic rivals to register a 2-0 win.

Both sets of camps had mixed performances from their players. Here are the ratings from the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC encounter:

ATK Mohun Bagan Player Ratings

Goalkeeper

Amrinder Singh (7/10): Was largely undisturbed in the first half. Made a few good saves in the second to maintain the clean sheet.

Defenders

Manvir Singh (7/10): Tireless display from the right-wing back to help Mohun Bagan launch a few quick counter attacks.

Pritam Kotal (7/10): Did supremely well to control the dangerous Sunil Chhetri from coming into the game.

Carl McHugh (8/10): It was his header from the corner that was flicked on for the opening goal of the match. Had a commanding display at the back.

Sumit Rathi (7/10): Went about his business quietly and cleared any threat from Bengaluru's right flank.

Subhashish Bose (8/10): The birthday boy capped off a brilliant display with a fantastic goal early in the second half.

⚽️ GOAL | 🇮🇳 @atkmohunbaganfc 2-0 @bengalurufc 🇮🇳



⏱️ That didn't take long! David Williams finds Subhasish Bose in the middle of the box, who spins and slams home to double the lead right after the restart!#AFCCup2021 | #AMBvBFC pic.twitter.com/ZARIgsApYJ — #AFCCup2021 (@AFCCup) August 18, 2021

Midfielders

Lenny Rodrigues (6/10): Did the dirty work in the center of the pitch to prevent Mohun Bagan from losing control of the match.

Deepak Tangri (7/10): Another robust display from the centre-mid to help the players up front play fluent football.

Hugo Boumous (9/10): A stunning debut from the midfielder. He pulled the strings with his neat passing and controlled the tempo of the match.

Forwards

David Williams (8/10): Was a constant threat down the left side and provided the all-important assist for Bose.

Roy Krishna (8/10): The ATKMB captain was his usual busy self and was rewarded with a goal from a set-piece thanks to his striker's instincts.

Bengaluru FC Player Ratings

Goalkeeper

Gurpreet Singh (7/10): Made some important saves to maintain parity but was eventually beaten by a point-blank effort.

Defenders

Sarthak Golui (4/10): He was rather poor with his marking and seemed positionally unaware of where to move whenever without the ball.

Alan Costa (4/10): Another poor display from the tall centre-back. He needs to get his game together if Bengaluru want to have a decent season this year.

Yroundu Musavu-King (7/10): He was dominant in the air but dealing with ATKMB's triple threat alone proved to be too much for him in the end.

Naorem Singh (5/10): A poor display from the left back as he was unable to provide defensive cover to the center backs.

Midfielders

Jayesh Rane (7/10): He was lost in midfield trying to tackle Boumous but did a decent job when on the ball.

Ajay Chhetri (3/10): He had an extremely poor first half and constantly had to be covered by Rane, which in turn meant the latter played a sub-par game. Was taken off at half-time.

Suresh Wangjam (5/10): He was tasked with playing slightly higher up than usual but the move backfired as ATKMB used the space behind him to launch counter attacks.

Forwards

Udanta Singh (5/10): Clearly tired from the game against the Club Eagles, he was unable to dribble at top speed or make any in-roads into the ATKMB defense today.

Sunil Chhetri (6/10): The legendary Indian captain was missing for large chunks of the game and failed to make any significant impact throughout his time on the pitch.

Cleiton Silva (6/10): Got booked early in the game but grew steadily into the match in the second half. Had a few interesting chances to grab a goal in the second half but failed to do so. (6)

(sub) Danish Bhat (5/10): Came on in the second half to play deeper and stop Boumous from splitting open the BFC defense.

Note: Other subs had too little of an impact in the game to be given ratings.

