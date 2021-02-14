ATKMB vs JFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

ATK Mohun Bagan host Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday.

The Mariners are placed 2nd in the standings with 33 points from 16 ISL matches. They are pushing for an AFC Champions League qualification.

Jamshedpur FC find themselves at 6th in the table with 21 points from 17 fixtures. The Red Miners need to win all of their remaining fixtures to challenge for a top-four finish.

Here are the top 3 players you can choose as Captain or Vice-Captain of the Dream 11 Fantasy side for the ISL game between ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Jamshedpur FC:

#3 Marcelinho

Marcelinho scored a free-kick goal in the previous game against Odisha FC. (Image: ISL)

Marcelinho has added a flair for creativity and trickery to a conventional ATK Mohun Bagan FC approach .

The Brazilian likes to play with the ball on his feet and has the ability to go past his markers in a split second.

Marcelinho has scored twice in the three games he has played for his new side, including a direct free-kick against Odisha FC.

The level of understanding with Roy Krishna on the pitch is not at its best but the quality possessed by the Brazilian has made Krishna's role easier.

Advertisement

#2 Nerijus Valskis

Nerijus Valskis scored twice in the last game between the two sides. (Image: ISL)

Nerijus Valskis is the primary goal poacher for Jamshedpur FC. He has scored 8 goals in 16 ISL matches for his side and is the leading goal-scorer. He is also ranked 5th in the Golden Boot race of the league.

Valskis drops down into the midfield to help his side get the ball, apart from his scoring duties. He also shifts to the right wing to increase the supply of crosses into the box, thus bending the opposition defense.

#1 Roy Krishna

Roy Krishna is the leading goal-scorer of the league. (Image: ISL)

Advertisement

Roy Krishna has been scoring with ease throughout the season. The Fijian centre-forward has been the defining factor for ATK Mohun Bagan FC in several fixtures. His solo goals have earned them points in games that looked like ending up as draws.

Krishna has scored 12 goals in 16 ISL matches and leads the scoring charts of the race for the Golden Boot. His off-the-ball movement and positioning awareness has allowed other forwards like Manvir Singh, Marcelinho and David Williams to play with freedom.