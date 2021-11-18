ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 19th, 2021

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 is set to kick off on Friday, November 19 with a clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. Just like last season, this year too the entire ISL will be held inside a bio-bubble ecosystem in a central venue (Goa).

Antonio Lopez Habas' side come into this season having finished as the runners-up in the last edition. The team has increased its firepower with the inclusion of Joni Kauko and Hugo Boumous in midfield.

Meanwhile, the Men in Yellow did not have a great ISL Season 7, finishing 10th on the points table. This time around they have a new head coach in Ivan Vukomanovic and will be hoping they can finally lift the title having failed to do so in seven seasons so far.

Squads to choose from

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Surajit Pramanik, Ashutosh Mehta, Deepak Tangri, Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Rana, Ricky Shabong, Bidyananda Singh, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Soosai Raj, Lenny Rodrigues, Kiyan Nassiri, N Engson Singh, SK Sahil, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Kiyan Giri

Kerala Blasters

Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh, Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

Kerala Blasters

Albino Gomes, Nishu Kumar, Enes Sipovic, Marko Lešković, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC

Date: November 19, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amrinder Singh, Nishu Kumar, Enes Sipovic, Tiri, Prabir Das, Sahal Abdul Samad, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, Álvaro Vázquez

Captain - Roy Krishna , Vice-captain - Hugo Boumous

ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amrinder Singh, Marko Lešković, Jessel Carneiro, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Jeakson Singh, Hugo Boumous, Harmanjot Khabra, Roy Krishna, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna

Captain - Hugo Boumous, Vice-captain - Adrian Luna

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee