ATKMB vs SCEB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL match - February 19th, 2021

One of the most talked-about fixtures on the ISL calendar, the Kolkata Derby, will be contested for the second time this season in Goa. The clash between the two Indian football giants will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao.

ATK Mohun Bagan had beaten their fierce rivals by a 2-0 margin early in their ISL campaign and will aim for a Derby double. They are the league leaders presently with 36 points from seventeen games and are on a four-match winning streak.

SC East Bengal have had a disappointing start to their ISL journey. They lie ninth in the ISL table with a meager points tally of 17 from as many matches. Nevertheless, they will aim to get a win over their regional rivals to grab the bragging rights.

Here are the three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal.

#3 Marcelo Leite Pereira

Marcelinho (R) has made a quick impact since moving to ATK Mohun Bagan from Odisha FC (Courtesy - ISL)

Brazilian winger Marcelo Leite Pereira has had a topsy-turvy season of sorts, considering his poor spell at the start with Odisha FC. After dazzling for the last few seasons at multiple clubs, he quickly ran out of favor with Odisha gaffer Stuart Baxter.

However, Marcelo seems to have found a new lease of life with the Mariners in the second half of the season. He has been included in the starting lineup by head coach Antonio Habas Lopez since making the move.

Marcelo is a dangerous player on the flanks and has the ability to score from any distance, making him a threat from free-kicks as well.

Advertisement

#2 Matti Steinmann

Matti Steinmann (C) is the creative focus of the SC East Bengal midfield (Courtesy - ISL)

SC East Bengal's overseas import Matti Steinmann has steadily become the crux of the lineup alongside Irishman Anthony Pilkington.

Steinmann is the top-scoring player for the Kolkata Giants with a tally of four goals in fifteen matches. He plays in central midfield and every attacking move for SC East Bengal flows through him.

Steinmann has also picked up three assists in the 2020-21 ISL season and has a solid upside when it comes to fantasy football. With his scope for both goals and assists, he is the best bet from the SC East Bengal squad.

#1 Roy Krishna

Roy Krishna has overtaken Igor Angulo as the top goalscorer in the ISL (Courtesy - ISL)

Advertisement

One of the most lethal strikers in the ISL, Roy Krishna has been the key reason for ATK Mohun Bagan's sparkling form.

Krishna has bagged a total of 13 goals and two assists so far, establishing himself as the go-to man for ATK Mohun Bagan yet again. He has the lethal movement of a goal-poacher and is dangerous from set-piece situations as well.

With a solid average of 0.76 goals per game, Roy Krishna is pretty much a no-brainer choice for the captain or vice-captain's role of your Dream11 squad.