Bangladesh vs India FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Key players to watch out for 

Bangladesh and India will lock horns on Monday, June 7, in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

This will be the return fixture for the two neighbors. The last clash between the two had left a sold-out Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata disappointed.

India failed to capitalize on the few chances they created and conceded a goal before half time. It took a last-minute header from Adil Khan to restore parity and prevent a demoralizing home defeat.

Bangladesh are 184th in the FIFA rankings while India occupy the 104th position. Bangladesh's most recent outing against Afghanistan ended in a 1-1 draw while India, in theirs, succumbed to a 0-1 defeat in the hands of mighty Qatar.

The Blue Tigers are winless in their last five fixtures, while their counterparts' only win came against Nepal in a friendly.

3 Bangladesh players to watch out for

#3 Anisur Rahman Zico

The team’s custodian, Anisur Rahman Zico, had an incredible season in the Bangladesh Premier League. In 15 matches, he had nine clean sheets and conceded just six goals.

Anisur Rahman Zico made his debut for the national team in November last year and played in their last match against Afghanistan. Indian attackers could find him a tough nut to crack.

#2 Topu Barman

Topu Barman played as a center-back for the Basundhara Kings in the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League. He is a regular in the national team and spared the team’s blushes in their last match.

Topu Barman scored the equalizer in the dying minutes of the game against Afghanistan to earn a point for his team. On his day, his sturdy defending can stifle even the best attackers.

#1 Jamal Bhuyan

Bhuyan captains the Bangladesh national team

Jamal Bhuyan is a defensive midfielder who captains the Bangladesh national team. He spent his youth career in the Netherlands and sharpened his skills there.

He was the best player for Bangladesh when they last played India in 2019. He caused a lot of problems to the Indian team and will continue to be a threat.

He also spent the last season in India as he played for Mohammedan Sporting in the I-League 2021. He will look to spoil India's party once again.

3 Indian players to watch out for

#3 Brandon Fernandes

Brandon Fernandes has built his reputation as India's best midfielder in the last couple of seasons. Arguably the team’s best player in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers, the Goan has had a hand in all of India’s goals in the campaign.

With three assists to his name, Brandon will be very important for the Blue Tigers. He was on the bench against Qatar, probably with an eye on the upcoming matches.

#2 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu reminded Indian fans of his abilities with a top-class performance against Qatar. Despite letting in one goal, he earned plaudits from supporters and pundits from around the country.

Qatar coach Felix Sanchez and player Abdelkarim Hassan also complimented Sandhu on his performance.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will have to be at his best once again against gritty Bangladesh.

#1 Sunil Chhetri

India will need Chhetri to step up once again

Sunil Chhetri remains India's most important player. The skipper has scored five goals under coach Igor Stimac, while no other player has managed to score more than one.

Qatar kept Chhetri in check, but he could prove to be crucial for the team on Monday.

Sunil Chhetri was denied goalscoring opportunities the last time the team faced Bangladesh. He will be determined to get himself on the scoresheet this time, something he hasn't been able to do since September 2019.

Edited by Rohit Mishra