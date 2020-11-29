ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC 0-0 Hyderabad FC, Player ratings from the first goalless draw of the season

Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC played out the first stalemate of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season at Margao's Fatorda Stadium on Saturday evening. Bengaluru FC will be relieved with the result, as it was the Hyderabad-based side that created more opportunities and gave Carles Cuadrat's men a tough time.

Hyderabad FC started the match on the front foot and their best opportunity came midway through the first half, when an Aridane header off a Sastre free kick was brilliantly saved by Bengaluru keeper, Gurpreet. That was to be the best chance of the match as defensive performances overshadowed the attacking prowess possessed by both camps.

Surprisingly, Bengaluru failed to register a single attempt on target as their front trio of Chhetri, Opseth, and Cleiton were toothless in attack.

Hyderabad FC now have two clean sheets in their bag from the first two games of the ISL 2020-21 season, after the Nizams failed to register even one during the entire 2019-20 campaign.

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu – 7

The most important man for Bengaluru FC on the night was their goalkeeper. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu once again demonstrated why he is the best keeper in the league with a quick-reaction save to deny Aridane's header from close range. A deserved clean sheet.

Fran González - 5.5

A decent showing from the Spaniard but more was expected of the 31-year-old. We are yet to see the Mohun Bagan version of Fran in the ISL. Cuadrat opted to sub him off at the hour mark.

Juanan - 6.5

Started slowly but grew into the game gradually and looked more confident on the ball. His second half performance was crucial for Bengaluru FC's clean sheet.

Harmanjot Khabra - 6.5

As in his last game, he had a fine opening 45 minutes on the right side of the back three and was the standout performer in the Bengaluru FC defense. The Indian defender also contributed in attack by delivering long balls up front regularly.

Suresh Wangjam - 5.5

The young Indian midfielder had a rather unsettled evening as he was deployed on three different positions throughout the game. As a result, he did not make as much of an impact as he would have liked.

Erik Paartalu - 6.5

Solid stuff from the Australian who did all the dirty work for Bengaluru FC and had touches all over the Fatorda pitch. The most physical player on the pitch by a large margin and was very strong defensively for the Blues.

Udanta Singh - 5

Udanta had a quiet match on the right wing and was also brought off at the hour mark. He did put in a dangerous cross in the first half, which was denied by Sastre. It's been a slow start for the 24-year-old this season.

Ashique Kuruniyan - 6

The Indian international had a better outing than his last game and made a few pacey runs down the left flank. However, the young lad is still far from his best as he lost possession cheaply at times and grew weary in the second period.

Cleiton Silva - 6

The new Brazilian recruit had a quieter night this time around as he was checked regularly by the stern Hyderabad FC defence. The winger had fewer touches in 90 minutes today than he had in 70 minutes against FC Goa.

Sunil Chhetri - 5.5

The skipper is yet to get up and running this season and had another unconventional evening on the left flank. Had only one shot in the whole game, which he half-volleyed hopelessly over the bar. Still, he looked precise with his passing and defensive work.

Kristian Opseth – 4.5

The big Norwegian is turning out to be a contender for the flop signing of the season, as the striker was once again brought off at half time. He looked slow and was easily bodied by the Hyderabad FC backline. Failed to register a single shot and had only 14 touches of the ball.

Delgado impacted the second half for BFC. (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Substitutes:

Dimas Delgado - 6.5 - The most impactful player for Bengaluru in the second half and many might wonder why this man wasn't a part of the starting XI. Dimas was the fulcrum of the team but made a grave error right at the death by giving the ball away very cheaply in a dangerous area. Fortunately for him, the men in yellow spurned the opportunity.

Rahul Bheke - 6 - Came on at the hour mark to replace Fran and saw off the clean sheet for Bengaluru.

Deshorn Brown - 6 - Didn't get many chances but tried to make the most out of what came his way and attempted to set up his mates with some good touches.

Leon Augustine - N/A - Another cameo for the young lad but didn't get on the ball enough to deserve a rating.

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Pal - 6

Had another quiet evening and didn't have to make a single save for his clean sheet. Subrata Pal was made to work more by Bengaluru FC's crossing rather than their shooting. The veteran was decent with his distribution and passing.

Akash Rai - 7

It's hard to believe this was the young lad's second-ever ISL match. Made his presence felt at left back just like he did against Odisha and made darting runs up the pitch. Completed 47 passes, the most by any full back.

Asish Rai - 7

Just like his young counterpart on the opposite flank, Asish put in another neat shift at right back and looked a threat in attack as well. He had the job of marking Ashique on the wing and he did it well.

Odei Onaindia - 6.5

The Spaniard has been a calm presence for Hyderabad FC early on this season and his composure on the ball enabled him to register 91% passing accuracy, the most by any player to play the full game. Didn't have too many worries defensively and dealt with Bengaluru FC's attacking trio comfortably.

Chinglensana Singh - 8

A man of the match performance from the Manipuri, who was ever so strong in the Hyderabad backline. Completed a team-high 65 passes and connected well with the midfield, and at times with the attack as well, with his inch-perfect long balls.

João Victor - 6.5

The Brazilian's performance was similar to the game five days ago. Held the midfield well with Sastre in the first half and connected with the defense to build attacks.

Lluís Sastre - 7

Sastre was enjoying another solid night in the middle of the park when his hamstring issue saw him replaced by Hitesh just before half time. It was a shame, as the man from Spain was pulling the strings for Hyderabad FC and rarely misplaced any of his passes.

Nikhil Poojary - 5

One of the poor performers on the night, Nikhil was totally isolated on the right wing and didn't offer any glimpses of his usual marauding runs down the flanks. Had no crosses, no dribbles, and completed only 14 passes throughout the 90 minutes.

Halicharan Narzary - 6.5

Narzary was one of Hyderabad FC's best performers in the first half with his dribbling and good touches. However, he grew too impatient and selfish in the second period, where he had three attempts from outside the box which went flying into the Fatorda stands. A frustrating night for the Indian international.

Joel Chianese - 7

The man from Down Under was tremendous on his ISL 2020-21 debut until an ankle issue forced him off just past the hour mark. It was a shame, as the attacking midfielder was linking up well with Aridane, and Hyderabad FC probably would have won the game had he not been forced off.

Aridane Santana - 7

It was another decent performance from the 33-year-old even though he failed to find the net. He looked to be gelling well with Chianese in the first half and had a strong physical presence on the pitch, winning nine duels. Had one opportunity from outside the box after the break, which he blazed over.

Aridane had another strong night in the air. (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Substitutes:

Mohammad Yasir - 6.5 - Replaced Chianese in the 35th minute and performed much better than he did against Odisha FC. Displayed more agility and control on the ball and created a couple of chances as well for the Nizams.

Hitesh Sharma - 5.5 - The 22-year-old failed to make an impact again, as he was asked to fill in for Sastre for the second half. It's an unnatural position for him and he probably could do better in the future playing a bit wider.

Liston Colaco - N/A - It probably came as a surprise seeing Liston named among the subs again after his masterful cameo five days ago. Manuel Roca put him on in the 83rd to see this one off.