Bengaluru FC 0 - 2 ATK Mohun Bagan: Player Ratings as Mariners Secure Comfortable Victory over Rivals | ISL 2020-21

ATK Mohun Bagan secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bengaluru FC in match 88 of the ISL.

Here is how the players fared in the game.

Bengaluru FC Player Ratings

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 6.5/10

Gurpreet made a crucial save from a brilliant ATK Mohun Bagan attacking move that Manvir Singh attempted to finish low and hard to Gurpreet's left. He would be disappointed to end up on the losing side after being beaten by a penalty and a stunning free-kick.

Rahul Bheke - 6/10

Bheke looks a bit jaded with his performances these days, and perhaps the pressure of maintaining a high level of performance is taking a toll on him.

Pratik Chaudhari - 6/10

Chaudhari and Bheke could not get their communication right on the day. As a result, he left the likes of Krishna and Manvir to run into open spaces pretty frequently.

Francisco Gonzalez - 6.5/10

Advertisement

Fran put his body on the line for the team, but unfortunately, he ended up on the losing side. He had a couple of extremely fiesty duels with Marcelinho.

Ajith Kumar - 6/10

Kumar showed good close control and exchanged passes in neat triangles on the flanks. However, he needs more experience to adjust to the pace of games in the top flight.

Erik Paartalu - 6/10

Like the rest of the team, Paartalu looked a tad bit off the pace. He does not have the same turn of pace that he once did in midfield, and his creativity seems to be suffering as well.

Harmanjot Khabra - 6.5/10

Khabra has been an excellent servant for Bengaluru FC over the years, but today, his mispasses were the theme of the match.

Suresh Wangjam - 6.5/10

You know what you get with Suresh Wangjam. There was not a blade of grass he did not cover, but he came up against a midfield that played with supreme confidence and ease on the day.

Udanta Singh - 6/10

Udanta seemed to bring some of the lost spark back in the initial stages, but as the game carried on, his performance wore off and he was back to being slow with his decision-making.

Sunil Chhetri - 7/10

Top marks for the captain for effort. Even in a lost cause, Sunil Chhetri chases every ball down, flies into every tackle, and shoots on sight when there is a possibility. A fighter in the truest sense.

Kristian Opseth - 5/10

Advertisement

Thoroughly disappointing once again, Opseth has just not been able to get going this season in the ISL. His touches were all over the place, and he was rightly substituted in the second half.

ATK Mohun Bagan Player Ratings

Arindam Bhattacharja - 8/10

Arindam was excellent on the day with his command in the penalty box. He was also extremely vocal with the defense in front of him, which led to ATK being organized throughout.

Prabir Das - 7/10

Das played an excellent game and stifled Bengaluru FC on the right flank completely.

Sandesh Jhingan - 7.5/10

Jhingan to ATKMB might just be the most inspired signing of the season, with the Indian centre-back in top form. He was commanding in the air, and didn't lose a single duel.

Tiri - 7.5/10

Just like Jhingan, Tiri was on his A-game today. If he keeps these performances up, he will rightly be counted amongst the best centre-backs in the league.

Subhasish Bose - 6.5/10

Bose has been the beneficiary of Antonio Lopez Habas' excellent rotation policy this season, and he looked fresh throughout the match. He put in a good shift on the left side of the defense and even stepped into midfield on a couple of occasions.

Lenny Rodrigues - 7/10

Lenny is proving to be an excellent signing for ATKMB. He covered Bengaluru FC's passing lines well, and even got a cheeky nutmeg on Sunil Chhetri.

Carl McHugh - 7.5/10

McHugh is one of the most underrated CDMs in the league, and he showed his worth to his team yet again, stifling BFC's midfield with his tireless runs and interceptions.

Marcelo Pereira - 8/10

Advertisement

Marcelinho put in a man-of-the-match performance and looks like a completely different player to the one at Odisha FC in the first half of the season. He scored a free-kick that will live long in the memory of ATK Mohun Bagan fans.

Manvir Singh - 7/10

Manvir has turned a corner this season in the ISL and his hold-up play was excellent on the day. He created space for the likes of David Williams and Marcelinho, and was a vital cog in the ATK Mohun Bagan attack.

Roy Krishna - 7.5/10

There was never any doubt in Roy Krishna's mind as he stepped up to convert the penalty which put ATK Mohun Bagan ahead. Overall too, he showed great strength and positional awareness. A top performance.

David Williams - 6.5/10

While Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh stole the show, Williams' efforts went quietly under the radar. He won't mind, as long as his team ends up victorious!