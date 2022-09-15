Bengaluru FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC: Player Ratings as Blues frustrate Nizams to enter final | 2022 Durand Cup

Bengaluru FC held on to see off Hyderabad FC 1-0 at the Salt Lake Stadium in the 2022 Durand Cup semi-finals on Thursday (September 15).

Both teams started the match well, but clear chances remained at a minimum for much of the first half, with both keepers having only one save each to make. As the game began opening up, the Blues struck the Nizams with a neatly worked move around the half-hour mark.

Jayesh Rane moved the ball well to find Prabir Das, who speared in a low cross for Roy Krishna. The Bengaluru striker missed it but the ball found the back of the net via an unlucky deflection from the recovering Odei Onaindia Zabala.

Having scored the goal, the Blues set up to protect their lead, consistently frustrating Hyderabad. Manolo Marquez's substitutes did spice things up but Bengaluru ultimately held on after nearly 55 second-half minutes to book their ticket to the finals.

Here are the player ratings for both teams from this 2022 Durand Cup clash:

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 7.5/10

Sandhu made a couple of fantastic saves and was a commanding presence in the box.

Aleksandar Jovanovic - 7/10

Jovanovic was defensively sound after a slow start and even created a chance for Sunil Chhetri with a ball over the top.

Sandesh Jhingan - 8.5/10

Jhingan was immense for Bengaluru as he thwarted Hyderabad with his physicality, aerial prowess and timely tackles. Keeping Bartholomew Ogbeche quiet is never easy, but the centre-back did a brilliant job in doing so.

Parag Shrivas - 7.5/10

Shrivas added more solidity to an already robust backline while also delivering some excellent passes while venturing forward.

Naorem Roshan Singh - 6/10

Roshan Singh had plenty of opportunities to move into the final third but was let down by his passes and was sacrificed early on in the second half.

Jayesh Rane - 5.5/10

Barring his ball to Prabir Das for Bengaluru's goal, Rane was largely anonymous. He also lost the ball high up the pitch in the first half, which led to Ogbeche forcing a good save from Sandhu.

Bruno Ramires - 8/10

Ramires shielded his defense brilliantly and stuck to Ogbeche throughout the second half with positive results. He also added an extra body in defense as Hyderabad began sending hopeful crosses into the box in the latter stages.

Rohit Kumar - 5.5/10

Apart from a couple of bright moments, Kumar was largely underwhelming with both his passing and touches.

Prabir Das - 7/10

After an inconsistent outing in the quarter-finals, Das put in an improved display and delivered some decent crosses, one of which led to Bengaluru's goal. He also tracked back more defensively.

Sunil Chhetri - 6/10

Chhetri came close to scoring with a volley from Jovanovic's ball over the top and linked up well with Krishna. However, he was well-dealt with by Hyderabad for most of the game.

Roy Krishna - 6.5/10

Krishna got into some fantastic areas and forced a couple of good saves from Anuj Kumar. His positioning was key to Hyderabad's Onaindia turning the ball into his own net for Bengaluru's goal.

Substitutes

Namgyal Bhutia - 6/10

Bhutia didn't offer much going forward but helped Bengaluru crowd the midfield in the second half.

Danish Farooq - 5.5/10

Farooq was poor with his passes on multiple occasions after coming on before finding his mojo towards the end of the match.

Udanta Singh - 6.5/10

Udanta Singh offered an outlet out wide when Bengaluru counter-attacked while also dropping back to defend his flank.

Leon Augustine - 6/10

Augustine made a couple of encouraging runs forward but lacked the support to cause any real problems.

Sivasakthi Narayanan - N/A

Narayanan came on late and got very few touches on the ball.

Hyderabad FC

Anuj Kumar - 6.5/10

Kumar made a few decent saves and was good on his feet but could do nothing about Bengaluru's goal.

Bengaluru FC @bengalurufc 23' All square at the VYBK where Roy Krishna's seen an effort parried away by Anuj in the HFC goal. 0-0. #BFCHFC 23' All square at the VYBK where Roy Krishna's seen an effort parried away by Anuj in the HFC goal. 0-0. #BFCHFC

Akash Mishra - 5.5/10

Mishra's impact in the final third was limited by Bengaluru and while he was generally solid in defense, he was nowhere to be found for the Blues' goal.

Chinglensana Singh - 7/10

Chinglensana Singh was one of Hyderabad's best players and helped carry the ball forward while also making some crucial interventions in defense.

Odei Onaindia Zabala - 6/10

Onaindia was unlucky to score the decisive own-goal as he was slightly unsighted by Krishna. He was impressive otherwise, making a few vital tackles and blocks.

Bengaluru FC @bengalurufc #WeAreBFC Replays have suggested that Odei Onaindia got the final touch on the ball. #BFCHFC Replays have suggested that Odei Onaindia got the final touch on the ball. #BFCHFC #WeAreBFC

Nikhil Poojary - 5.5/10

Poojary simply didn't exude confidence on the ball and looked indecisive every time he found himself in space down the right.

Hitesh Sharma - 5.5/10

Sharma struggled to cope with Bengaluru's physicality in midfield and was replaced early in the second half.

Joao Victor - 6/10

As always, Victor sprayed the ball around for Hyderabad and also got a couple of shots away. However, they just needed a little more creativity from their captain, with Ogbeche and Joel Chianese struggling to gel up top.

Halicharan Narzary - 6.5/10

Narzary set up an early chance for Ogbeche after winning the ball off Rane and also tried to play him in on a few other occasions. The winger was one of Hyderabad's better players but Bengaluru closed him down well in the second half.

Joel Chianese - 5/10

It was surprising to see Chianese start for Hyderabad ahead of Javier Siverio. He seemed to start the game as a No. 10, but ultimately found himself further up the pitch with Ogbeche dropping deep. The Hyderabad attacker simply couldn't link up well with the prolific striker in a disappointing display.

Mohammad Yasir - 6/10

Barring a few teasing crosses, Yasir was completely nullified by Bengaluru's solid defense. Both Shrivas and Roshan Singh gave him very little room to operate.

Bart Ogbeche - 6/10

Ogbeche endured a quiet first half punctuated by just a single shot on target before springing to life in the final 35 minutes. His link-up play drastically improved once Siverio came on and he also had a couple of excellent chances to score but failed to get his shots on target.

Hyderabad FC @HydFCOfficial



Lovely cross in from Hali to Borja who sets up Bart inside the box. But Bart cannot get his shot on target.



[1-0] #IndianOilDurandCup #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC 🖤 77' Chance for Bart!Lovely cross in from Hali to Borja who sets up Bart inside the box. But Bart cannot get his shot on target.[1-0] #BFCHFC 77' Chance for Bart!Lovely cross in from Hali to Borja who sets up Bart inside the box. But Bart cannot get his shot on target.[1-0] #BFCHFC #IndianOilDurandCup #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC 💛🖤

Substitutes

Sahil Tavora - 6/10

Tavora initially added some bite to Hyderabad's midfield but lacked the cutting edge they needed to cut Bengaluru open.

Javier Siverio - 7/10

Siverio provided a drastic upgrade on Chianese and linked up well with both Borja Gonzalez and Ogbeche. He set up one excellent chance each for both players, but they failed to put them away.

Borja Gonzalez - 7/10

Operating on the left wing, Gonzalez's arrival instantly helped Hyderabad put together better moves in the final third. He created a good chance for Ogbeche while also wasting one of his own, volleying well over from close range.

Lalchugnunga Chhangte - 6/10

Chhangte won a late free-kick near the edge of the box and sent in a couple of teasing crosses, but couldn't sufficiently penetrate the Bengaluru defense.

Nim Dorjee Tamang - 6/10

Tamang almost scored with a near-post flick-on that went onto the roof of the net but didn't have much to do otherwise.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit