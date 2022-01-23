Bengaluru FC 1-1 FC Goa: Player Ratings from engaging ISL 2021-22 fixture

Bengaluru FC and FC Goa played out a 1-1 draw in Match 63 of the 2021-22 ISL season.

The Gaurs took the lead late in the first half when Dylan Fox headed home at the far post unmarked from a Jorge Ortiz cross. Marco Pezzaiuoli's side responded well in the second half, eventually getting themselves level through Sunil Chhetri's perfectly placed header.

Both teams created a few chances to win the game, but couldn't take them as the match ended in a stalemate. On that note, here are the player ratings from an engaging encounter:

Bengaluru FC ratings against FC Goa

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 6/10

Sandhu made one good save from Alberto Noguera's effort, but had little else to do. He should've marshalled his defence better for Fox's goal, though.

Ashique Kuruniyan - 6/10

Kuruniyan was troubled a bit by Ortiz and Seriton Fernandes, but managed to put in a decent shift.

Pratik Chaudhari - 6/10

Chaudhari improved after the arrival of Parag Shrivas to recover from a shaky start. He helped Bengaluru FC move the ball forward in the second half as they looked for an equaliser.

Wungngayam Muirang - 6/10

Muirang was decent against FC Goa, but his team looked much more composed in defence after his departure in the second half.

Naorem Roshan Singh - 7/10

Roshan Singh continued his impressive run of form for Bengaluru FC at this season's ISL with another excellent all-round display. He laid out a key pass, had a shot on target, and made a game-high eight tackles.

Danish Farooq - 6/10

Farooq helped his defence out on multiple occasions, tracking back and making three tackles against FC Goa. The Blues needed a little more from him going forward, though.

Bruno Ramires - 6.5/10

Ramires shielded his defence very well, and got into good positions to snuff out the Gaurs' attacks. However, he was partially at fault for the goal they conceded, allowing Fox to sneak in behind him to score easily.

Iman Basafa - 5.5/10

Basafa struggled to impact the game going forward, and was substituted at half-time.

Sunil Chhetri - 6.5/10

Chhetri took his landmark 48th ISL goal extremely well, guiding a perfectly struck header past Dheeraj Singh in the FC Goa goal. He then proceeded to hit the crossbar late on as well, but couldn't impact the game much otherwise.

Cleiton Silva - 6.5/10

Silva worked hard for Bengaluru FC, but didn't receive enough service in the first half. He grew into the game after the break, though, ending with four key passes.

Prince Ibarra - 7/10

Ibarra's cross for the Blues' equaliser was a thing of beauty, and he offered much more than that. The forward didn't take any shots against FC Goa, but laid out four key passes, and also made four tackles to help his team.

Bengaluru FC Substitutes

Suresh Singh Wangjam - 6.5/10

Wangjam replaced Basafa at half-time, and was an improvement, as he helped his team dominate the midfield battle.

Parag Shrivas - 6.5/10

Shrivas came on for Muirang in the 57th minute, and revitalised Bengaluru FC's defence. He constantly swept up and disrupted FC Goa's attacks, in a solid 30-minute cameo.

Udanta Singh - 6/10

Singh displayed some quick feet and tidy passing against a tired Gaurs defence, after replacing Ibarra in the 81st minute.

Rohit Kumar - 6/10

Kumar was brought on for Farooq in the 82nd minute, and showed more attacking initiative than the midfielder.

Damaitphang Lyngdoh - N/A

Lyngdoh came on deep in stoppage time to replace the injured Kuruniyan.

Edited by Bhargav