Bengaluru FC 1-1 Odisha FC: Player ratings as both teams hold on for an exciting draw

Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC held on for a 1-1 draw in match 70 of the ISL, even after both teams had a chance to win game late.

Here is how each player fared.

Bengaluru FC Player Ratings

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 6/10

Sandhu was helpless with the goal that his team conceded today. But apart from that, he showed signs of coming back to form with his command in the box. He made a crucial save towards the end of the match.

Rahul Bheke - 6.5/10

Bheke relies more on his experience than speed and agility to be defensively astute now, and he showed that today. On the couple of attacks that he did execute down the right flank, he was efficient.

Francisco Gonzalez - 5/10

Gonzalez is always a formidable physical presence, which he used to his benefit today. However, on the ball, he left a lot to be desired.

Juanan - 6/10

Juanan almost gifted Odisha FC a goal with a miskick at the back, but thankfully the rest of the defenders were on hand to save him the blushes.

Parag Srivas - 6/10

Srivas seems to be growing into the league with every game he plays, and Naushad Moosa allows him to go and play with confidence. His battle with Vinit Rai was intriguing.

Suresh Wangjam - 6/10

We are used to seeing consistent performances from Suresh Wangjam by now, and tonight was no different. He did very little wrong from a defensive standpoint.

Erik Paartalu - 6/10

Paartalu largely had an ineffective game in the middle of the park today. But when it mattered, he came up with the goods - rose highest from a corner and scored the equalizer for his team.

Amay Morajkar - 6.5/10

To play in a game of this magnitude in the middle of the pitch is no mean feat, but Amay Morajkar did that extremely well during the game. He is one to watch out for the future.

Cleiton Silva - 7/10

Aptly awarded the man of the match, Cleiton came close to scoring from a free-kick, and his trickery deserved a better result at the end of the day.

Udanta Singh - 5/10

Something is up with Udanta Singh's form, which has nothing to do with how the rest of the team is playing. He was poor on the day, and needs to analyze what can be done for him to go back to being the marauding winger he was.

Sunil Chhetri - 7/10

Very rarely does Sunil Chhetri have a bad game, and even today, he was at the centre of every attacking movement that Bengaluru executed. He should have scored the one chance that he did have towards the end of the game.

Odisha FC Player Ratings

Arshdeep Singh - 6/10

Arshdeep Singh is one of the brightest up and coming keepers in the country, and his composure in the box today showed why. He commanded the defence in front of him superbly as well.

Jacob Tratt - 6.5/10

Tratt cleared every ball that came his way, and was vocal with his fullbacks. He was one of the main reasons why Odisha were defensively solid.

Steven Taylor - 6.5/10

Like Tratt, Taylor did very little that was wrong during the game. He is the leader of the defence, and he played like it.

Gaurav Bora - 6/10

Bora found himself in the unusual position of playing in defence today, and he did well to counter the threats of Chhetri and co.

Rakesh Pradhan - 5/10

Rakesh Pradhan did the basics right on the day, and that was the most that was expected of him considering his ISL career is still in its nascent phase.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 6.5/10

Jerry had a golden chance to win his side the game in the dying moments, but his shot was saved expertly by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Overall, he had one of his best games in the league so far.

Vinit Rai - 6.5/10

Vinit Rai was tidy in possession, and tasked with distributing the ball to the wingers and forwards. He did a more than decent job of that.

Cole Alexander - 8/10

The more that is said about Cole Alexander, the less it is. His lung-bursting run towards the end of the game when he tracked back to deny BFC a counter attack sums him up. He was tireless in his efforts for the team.

Daniel Lalhlimpuia - 6/10

Daniel was almost the hero on the day, as his shot scraped the outside of the post towards the end of the match. It would have been a deserved reward for all the hard work that he put in.

Manuel Onwu - 5/10

Onwu got a yellow card late in the game for admonishing the referee, and aside from providing the assist for the first goal, that was one of the highlights of his game. He was largely poor for the entire match.

Diego Mauricio - 6.5/10

Diego Mauricio continued his rich form in the league with the opening goal of the game, and kept the Bengaluru FC defenders occupied through the night.