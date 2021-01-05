Bengaluru FC 1-3 Mumbai City FC: 4 things we learned | ISL 2020-21

Mumbai City FC moved to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) points table after they beat Bengaluru FC 3-1 at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. Mourtada Fall (9'), Bipin Singh (15'), and Bartholomew Ogbeche (84') were the goalscorers for the Islanders.

Sunil Chhetri (79') smashed his shot into the top corner from a contentious penalty decision late in the game, but Bengaluru FC failed to draw inspiration from it and stage a comeback.

Here are 4 things we learned from the match.

#4 Mumbai City FC's love for scoring in the first half continues

Before their encounter against Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC had scored 8 out of their 13 goals in the opening forty-five minutes. The Islanders added two more goals to that tally, with Mourtada Fall and Bipin Singh getting their names on the scoresheet.

Bipin floated a looping ball from his corner-kick towards the far post, and Hernan Santana headed it into the six-yard box. Towering above his marker Juanan in , Fall scored his 10th ISL goal.

Mandar Rao Dessai swung in a dangerous-looking cross from the left flank, and Bipin sneaked between Juanan and Rahul Bheke to slot the ball home. Mumbai City FC has now scored 62.5% of their goals in the first half, thereby, sending a stern message to other ISL clubs.

#3 Mumbai City FC give Bengaluru FC a taste of their own medicine

Bengaluru FC have been great from set-pieces, with them bagging 18 goals since the last season of ISL. But, Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City FC side scored two past them through the same avenue this night.

Fall had given his side the lead early in the match before Bartholomew Ogbeche put the icing on the cake with his thumping header. In the 84th minute, Ogbeche towered above his marker to connect a corner from Cy Goddard. Bengaluru FC's goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu did get his hands to it, but the ball wriggled through his arms to cross the goal line.

Erik Paartalu was suspended from the contest after picking up four yellow cards this season. Bengaluru FC missed his services in the back while dealing with corner-kicks.

#2 Ahmed Jahouh's indiscipline could haunt Mumbai City FC against ATK Mohun Bagan

Ahmed Jahouh received the fourth red card in his ISL career in their encounter against Bengaluru FC. He also became the first player this season to see two red cards after receiving marching orders in Mumbai City FC's opening encounter against NorthEastUnited FC.

In the 40th minute, Jahouh got a yellow card for flailing his arms across the face of Kristian Opseth in an aerial duel. And, in the 86th minute, he grazed Dimas Delgado's shin with a high-footed challenge to get his marching orders.

Mumbai City FC will miss the services of Ahmed Jahouh in their next ISL match against ATK Mohun Bagan. The Mariners rely on counter-attacks and Jahouh's presence in the center of the park will be missed while trying to stop those moves.

#1 Mumbai City FC's dominance over Bengaluru FC continues

Bengaluru FC failed to beat Mumbai City FC in their last four ISL encounters and the streak extended to five matches on Tuesday. Lobera's unit put in a cool and composed performance to get the upper hand over Cuadrat's men.

Mumbai City FC dominated the possession in the center of the field and looked threatening from the wings. The second goal of the match came as a result of Mandar's cross from the left flank.

Amrinder Singh also produced a valiant save to deny Cleiton Silva's direct free-kick attempt in the first half. In total, Mumbai City FC produced a top-notch performance to sink Bengaluru FC to a third consecutive ISL defeat for the first time in history.