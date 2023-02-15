Bengaluru FC 2-1 Mumbai City FC: Blues Player Ratings as Simon Grayson's men break Islanders' hopes of invincibility

Bengaluru FC stunned ISL 2022-23 League Shield winners Mumbai City FC 2-1 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday, February 15. The win took the Blues one step closer to playoff qualification.

Simon Grayson's team took the lead in the second half through Sunil Chhetri's dominant header, his first goal of the ISL campaign. Javi Hernandez added a second soon after following some excellent work from Aleksandar Jovanovic.

Mourtada Fall pulled one back for Mumbai City with around 15 minutes of regulation time to go, but the Islanders couldn't find an equalizer. Meanwhile, the hosts now need just a point in their final game of the league stage to secure their playoff berth.

Here are the player ratings for Bengaluru FC from their latest ISL 2022-23 encounter:

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 6.5/10

Sandhu couldn't have done much about the Mumbai City goal, but came up with some good saves, most notably from Bipin Singh in the first half.

Aleksandar Jovanovic - 7.5/10

Jovanovic's assist for Hernandez was a moment of brilliance as he ran past three defenders before putting in an accurate cut-back. He also recorded eight successful duels, four tackles and three clearances in a brilliant display.

Sandesh Jhingan - 7/10

Jhingan did what he has done extremely well for Bengaluru since the turn of the year, racking up a game-high 10 clearances. He gave away a few unnecessary fouls, but was generally solid.

Bruno Ramires - 6/10

Ramires seemed to have settled well into a centre-back role for the Blues, but was overpowered a little too easily by Rostyn Griffiths for Mumbai City's goal. His passing was excellent, however, as he completed 32 of his 37 attempts to find a teammate, including seven successful long balls.

Roshan Singh - 6.5/10

Roshan Singh whipped in some dangerous crosses into the box and completed four dribbles. However, he was caught out defensively at times.

Suresh Wangjam - 7/10

Wangjam put in another battling performance in the Bengaluru midfield, completing 81% of his passes and constantly pushing his team forward in possession. He also won seven duels and made three tackles.

Javier Hernandez - 9.5/10

Hernandez put in the best individual display Mumbai City have had to deal with all season in the Blues' most memorable win of the campaign. He assisted Chhetri's opener with a brilliant free-kick to the far-post before netting his side's second with a sweeping finish from Jovanovic's cut-back.

The creative midfielder also recorded four key passes, including three big chances created, and completed 91% of his passes and all seven dribble attempts. Hernandez registered 11 successful duels and won three fouls as well in a dominant midfield display.

Bengaluru FC @bengalurufc Jovanovic with a burst of pace, beats three MCFC players before cutting it back for the Spaniard to thump into the roof of the net past Lachenpa. 2-0. #NothingLikeIt 70' JAVI MAKES IT TWO!Jovanovic with a burst of pace, beats three MCFC players before cutting it back for the Spaniard to thump into the roof of the net past Lachenpa. 2-0. #BFCMCFC 70' JAVI MAKES IT TWO! 🔥 Jovanovic with a burst of pace, beats three MCFC players before cutting it back for the Spaniard to thump into the roof of the net past Lachenpa. 2-0. #BFCMCFC #NothingLikeIt https://t.co/RdIJL3GhvA

Rohit Kumar - 7/10

Rohit's incredible work rate helped Bengaluru on multiple occasions. His industry helped him win three fouls and 10 duels, while he also made three tackles and two clearances.

Prabir Das - 6/10

Das was one of his side's quieter players on the night and struggled to really influence the game.

Sivasakthi Narayanan - 6/10

Sivasakthi couldn't continue his hot scoring streak, but pressed well high up the pitch and occasionally unsettled Mumbai City FC's defense.

Sunil Chhetri - 7/10

Chhetri finally got on the scoresheet in ISL 2022-23 with a powerful header at the far-post to give Bengaluru FC the lead. He got three more shots on target as well in a confidence-boosting performance for the forward, his team and their fans.

Substitutes

Pablo Perez (Sivasakthi 78') - 6/10

Perez had just six touches on the ball after coming on and helped shore up Bengaluru's midfield as Mumbai City pressed for an equalizer.

Udanta Singh (Chhetri 83') - 5.5/10

Udanta spurned a decent opportunity by taking a poor first touch. He was decent otherwise, but got just five touches on the ball in his time on the pitch.

