Bengaluru FC 2-2 FC Goa: Player Ratings as the Blues make it to the quarter-finals | 2022 Durand Cup

Defending champions FC Goa's Durand Cup 2022 campaign came to an end after they registered a 2-2 draw against Bengaluru FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday (August 30).

The Blues opened the scoring through a Sunil Chhetri freekick in the 24th minute, while Siva Sakthi added the second goal later in the half. However, the Gaurs rallied back after the break to restore parity.

A misplaced header from Rohit Kumar was intercepted by Phrangki Buam, who rounded off keeper Amrit Gope to bury the ball home. In the 63rd minute, substitute Vasim Inamdar made a darting run into the box and laid the ball off for Lesley Rebello, who tapped it in between the keeper’s legs.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings from Bengaluru FC's clash against FC Goa in the Durand Cup 2022:

Bengaluru FC: Player Ratings

Amrit Gope (GK) - 5.5

The BFC custodian had a sub-par outing, making a few saves in the first half. However, he ended up conceding two goals when FC Goa upped the ante in the next 45 minutes.

Parag Shrivas - 6.0

Parag had a strong start to the game, making some crucial contributions at both ends of the pitch. He was not directly at fault for either of the goals FC Goa scored.

Alan Costa - 5.0

The Brazilian looked nervy throughout the game and committed a couple of defensive and positioning errors.

Namgyal Bhutia - 6.5

The young defender was a livewire throughout the pitch and had a few neat deliveries from deadball situations. Bhutia, alongside Udanta Singh, ripped open the FC Goa defense in the first half.

Hira Mondal - 5.5

Yet again, it was not the most glittering display from the former East Bengal FC full-back.

Bruno Ramires - 6.0

Before being subbed off at half-time, Bruno pulled the strings from deep in midfield, setting up Udanta and Namgyal on the flanks.

Rohit Kumar - 4.5

While Rohit Kumar is undoubtedly a talented youngster, he showed flashes of both forced and unforced errors throughout the game. His misplaced pass in the second half directly contributed to FC Goa's first goal of the night.

Danish Farooq - 5.5

Danish did not have a massive impact on the game, but kept matters neat in the first half.

Udanta Singh Kiyam - 6.0

Udanta kept wrecking havoc down the flanks and the young FC Goa defenders failed to keep up with his pace. However, he lacked clinicality with the final balls.

Prince Ibara - NA

The Congolese striker suffered an injury within the first eight minutes of the game and had to be subbed off.

Sunil Chhetri - 7.0

The skipper opened the scoring for the Blues from a free-kick. He also set up substitute Siva Sakthi with a juicy lay-off, but the youngster failed to bury it home.

SUBSTITUTIONS

Siva Sakthi - 6.5

After replacing Ibara within the first 10 minutes, he was one of the liveliest forwards and combined well with Chhetri. He also scored BFC's second goal of the night.

Jayesh Rane - 5.0

Didn't have a massive impact after coming on.

Javi Hernandez - 5.0

The Spaniard came on for Danish Farooq but couldn't make an aggresive impact.

Faisal Ali - 5.0

Tried to replicate the trickery from Udanta but lost possession on multiple occasions.

Leon Augustine - 5.0

Couldn't make a substantial effort.

FC Goa: Player Ratings

Hrithik Tiwari (GK) - 6.5

The Blues were all over FC Goa in the first half. However, Tiwari made some crucial stops to keep the Gaurs in the game.

Deeshank Kunkalikar - 5.5

Looked to be struggling against the pace of the BFC wingers in the first half but he slowly grew into the game.

Salman Faris - 5.5

Faris looked off-color and offered precious little going forward. He was also caught flat-footed multiple times while defending.

Mallikjan Kalegar - 6.0

Kalegar put in a decent performance and did well to marshal the BFC attackers.

Lesly Rebello - 6.0

He scored the second goal for FC Goa with a shrewd finish. However, he failed to have a similar impact over the 90.

Lalremruata HP - 5.5

Lalremruata had a decent game overall but often lacked creativity from the deep. This allowed the Blues to dominate the first half.

Phrangki Buam - 6.5

Although Buam has miles to go in terms of achieving consistency, he has been a constant threat to the opposition. He latched on to a loose header from Rohit Kumar, breezed past the keeper and buried the ball home.

Rayan Menezes - 5.0

Didn't have a significant impact.

Mevan Shawn Dias - 6.0

Created a few half-chances throughout the game and was one of the liveliest FC Goa players.

Delton Colaco - 5.5

Barring a couple of excellent runs from behind the defense and a few good passes, Colaco simply didn't threaten the Bengaluru FC backline enough.

SUBSTITUTION

Vasim Inamdar - 6.0

With the introduction of Vasim, FC Goa found some pace as he assisted the second goal for the Gaurs.

Velroy Fernandes - NA

Didn't have much time to make an impact.

