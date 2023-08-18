Bengaluru FC 2-2 Kerala Blasters FC: Blues player ratings from thrilling draw | Durand Cup 2023

Bengaluru FC's young guns played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Kerala Blasters FC, sealing the latter's exit from the Durand Cup 2023, on Friday, August 18.

The Tuskers, who started several first-team stars, dominated possession throughout the game, creating plenty of chances to start the contest. They also took the lead through Justine Emmanuel's snap-shot finish in the 14th minute from Vibin Mohanan's pass after an error by Bengaluru.

However, Kerala couldn't build on its dominance, allowing the Blues to get back into the game. They then scored the equalizer on the counter through Edmund Lalrindika's strike from outside the area seven minutes before half-time.

Bibiano Fernandes' boys started the second half in better fashion and got the go-ahead goal through Ashish Jha in the 52nd minute. Another quick counter and a defensive error from the Blasters allowed Jha to get a shot away on the turn that found the bottom corner.

Bengaluru's defense then held firm for much of the contest. However, the Blasters eventually found the equalizer in the 83rd minute through Mohammed Aimen's brilliant finish from Adrian Luna's pass.

Kerala pushed hard for a winner, but couldn't find it as the Blues held firm to ensure their opponents' exit from the Durand Cup.

Here are the player ratings for Bengaluru FC:

Amrit Gope - 7/10

Gope made a couple of brilliant saves across both halves, but was largely untested apart from being forced to punch out lateral deliveries. He was beaten at his near-post for the first goal and could've done better.

Robin Yadav - 6/10

Robin struggled to cope with Kerala Blasters' forays down his flank early on, but improved as the game progressed. His attacking output was decent.

Shankar Sampingiraj - 7/10

Sampingiraj gave the ball away at times but held firm under the Tuskers' pressure in both halves, particularly in second-half stoppage time.

Parag Shrivas - 7/10

Shrivas made some excellent blocks, with the one from Ishan Pandita's header late on standing out. He led a young Bengaluru defense well to guide them to an impressive result.

Haobam Ricky Meetei - 6/10

Ricky was largely untroubled in the first half, with Kerala choosing to attack the other flank. He did well when tested, but his forays forward made little impact.

Harsh Patre - 6/10

Patre gave the ball away in the build-up to the Blasters' first goal, but put in a good shift in midfield otherwise.

Shreyas Ketkar - 7/10

Ketkar didn't seem overwhelmed by the occasion and stuck to the basics, spraying the ball around and wriggling past challenges to feed Bengaluru's forwards.

Bekey Oram - 7.5/10

Oram played a key role in both of his side's goals. He nabbed the assist for Lalrindika's equalizer with a well-weighted pass on the counter. Early in the second half, his brilliant pirouette helped him find space and his pass to Lalrindika was neat, eventually leading to Jha's strike.

Edmund Lalrindika - 7/10

Lalrindika didn't seem to be having the best of games, but scored Bengaluru's first goal with a splendid finish from outside the box. His runs caused some issues for the Blasters and he also played a part in the Blues' second goal, with Jha finding the net despite the pass from Lalrindika being a little underhit.

Salam Johnson Singh - 6.5/10

Johnson Singh was bright from the start and was Bengaluru's only real threat before his fellow forwards came to the party. He unfortunately exited the match with an injury in the second half.

Ashish Jha - 7/10

Jha was hardly involved in the first half, but came up with a brilliantly placed finish on the turn to score Bengaluru's second goal and enhance his reputation. The goal seemed to rejuvenate him as he was more involved in his side's attacks from there on.

Substitutes

F Lalremtluanga (Oram 61') - 5/10

Lalremtluanga couldn't replicate Oram's impact on the game and was largely a passenger.

Lalpekhlua (Lalrindika 77') - 6/10

Lalpekhlua tracked back well, but didn't contribute much in attack.

Thokchom Singh (Ricky 77') - 5.5/10

Thokchom was caught out of position and backing off the ball in the build-up to the Tuskers' second goal, but did a decent job otherwise.

Monirul Molla (Jha 77') - 6.5/10

Molla made a couple of good runs down the right and also created one good chance that was wasted by his teammate.

Satendra Singh Yadav (Johnson 81') - 5/10

Satendra didn't get an opportunity to make an impact as Kerala Blasters scored shortly after he came on to make it 2-2.