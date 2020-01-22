Bengaluru FC 3-0 Odisha FC: 3 Reasons Why the defending champions won comfortably | ISL 2019-20

Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

Sunil Chhetri was back among the goals

Bengaluru FC cruised past Odisha FC 3-0 at the Kanteerava Stadium as the Blues bounced back brilliantly after their defeat to Mumbai City FC. The hosts dominated the game for large swathes and emerged deserved winners.

However, the visitors, akin to their recent resurgence, painted an extremely confident picture at the start of the encounter as they passed the ball around confidently. Yet, just as they tried to click into a higher gear, they were undone by Deshorn Brown in the 23th minute.

After Erik Paartalu had won a header inside the box, the Jamaican came alive in the penalty area and nudged the ball past the keeper. A couple of minutes later, Rahul Bheke notched up his 1st goal of the season to double the Blues’ tally.

In the second half, Bengaluru were rarely troubled as Odisha seemed devoid of ideas and subsequently, failed to pose any meaningful questions. And, they dug their own grave just after the hour mark when Martin Guedes pulled Paartalu back in the box.

Sunil Chhetri put away the resulting spot-kick and ensured that the defending champions didn’t have any further hiccups.

Here is a look at the three reasons why Bengaluru FC won.

#3 The first half sucks the wind out of Odisha’s sails

Bengaluru got into the ascendancy in the first half

The encounter at the Kanteerava pitted the 3rd placed side in the ISL against a team that was perched just a spot lower. Thus, plenty expected the game to be keenly contested, considering Odisha had strung four consecutive victories previously.

And, those notions weren’t unfounded as both outfits matched each other stride for stride in the opening quarter of the game. Thereafter though, the visitors fell off a cliff rather spectacularly as the Blues asserted their dominance on the match.

For the first quarter, Odisha looked an extremely accomplished outfit as they fizzed the ball around with purpose and weren’t afraid to put Bengaluru FC under the cosh. In fact, they even fashioned themselves an opportunity in the 3rd minute when Gaurav Bora spurned a presentable chance inside the box.

In the 23rd minute though, the visitors’ early endeavours were undone as Guedes committed a needless foul 30 yards from goal in the inside right channel.

Dimas Delgao clipped the ball towards Paartalu, who towered above Marco Tebar and won his header. Subsequently, the ball fell to Brown, who threw out a right boot and made enough contact to beat Arshdeep Singh. A couple of minutes later, the dose was repeated when the aforementioned Australian peeled away from his marker and struck a snap-shot at goal.

The strike, despite being blocked by Bora initially, bobbled into the path of Bheke, who swiveled and beat the keeper from close range.

More tellingly though, as the half progressed, Odisha had to witness Aridane Santana and Tebar limp off injured, meaning that they were forced into two first-half substitutions. Additionally, the absence of the Spanish duo rid them of their usual attacking impetus, with their build-up play lacking conviction.

And, they made matters worse for themselves when Guedes somehow managed to rattle the post, despite finding himself in acres of space just outside the six-yard box.

Thus, the opening 45 minutes had set the tone for the visitors and had thrown their plans into disarray. And, though a defeat to the defending champions at the Kanteerava isn’t the biggest crime in the world, Odisha would hope that it doesn’t act as a precursor to the remainder of the season.

#2 Deshorn Brown announces his ISL arrival with aplomb

Brown scored on his full debut

At the start of the season, Bengaluru FC acquired Manuel Onwu as they hoped for the Spaniard to emulate what Miku had done over the past few terms. However, that particular signing hasn’t panned out as expected, meaning that the Blues have often been guilty of lacking a cutting edge in attack.

Consequently, they dipped into the January transfer market and unfurled Deshorn Brown, a Jamaican striker who had earlier been plying his trade at Oklahoma City Energy. Unsurprisingly, the Kanteerava faithful waited for the striker’s full debut with bated breath. And, he sent those in attendance into raptures courtesy a stunning display.

Throughout the encounter, Brown was a bundle of energy and he made a nuisance of himself. At times, he popped up in between the lines whereas on other occasions, he stretched Odisha’s defensive line, courtesy his pace.

More importantly though, he acted as the ideal focal point for the hosts, thereby allowing the likes of Chhetri and Udanta Singh to run off him and exploit the spaces the visitors left behind.

And, the Jamaican capped off his display with a predator’s finish when he stabbed home Paartalu’s knock-down from a free kick off the right flank.

While he was guilty of spurning a couple of opportunities, he largely fulfilled his responsibilities, meaning that several around Bengaluru would be heaving an immense sigh of relief, especially after Onwu’s significant lack of impact through the campaign.

Over the current season, the only aspect missing from the Blues’ performances has been a constant goal threat apart from Chhetri. Yet, if Brown keeps conjuring performances of a similar ilk, one reckons they might not endure too many sleepless nights henceforth.

#1 Bengaluru FC and set-pieces: The best love story in the ISL

Bengaluru were a constant menace from set-pieces

Before the game against Odisha FC, Bengaluru FC had scored 8 of their 15 goals via the set-piece avenue. Thus, common logic suggested that they represented a side that seemed heavily reliant on dead-ball situations to make the net bulge.

And, on Wednesday, the Blues strengthened their set-piece credentials considerably, with each of their goals emanating from that particular source.

The first goal arrived when Paartalu got the better of Tebar in the box off a free-kick and subsequently, laid the ball for Brown to poke home. A few minutes later, the Australian again freed himself from the clutches of his marker as his volley was blocked, before the ricochet fell kindly for Bheke.

The third, meanwhile, came from the penalty spot, although the infringement had occurred when another corner had been swung in from the left wing. Guedes, tasked with marshalling Paartalu, dragged back the latter, meaning that the referee instantly pointed to the spot.

Chhetri stepped up and smashed the ball beyond the keeper as Bengaluru effectively put the game to bed.

Thus, through the course of another encounter, the defending champions had highlighted that their most potent weapon remained set-pieces. And, while the emergence of Brown could make them more incisive from open play, they ensured that they didn’t forego their primary goal-scoring characteristic against Odisha.