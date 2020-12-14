Bengaluru FC 4-2 Kerala Blasters: 4 Things We Learned | ISL 2020-21

The 27th match of the 2020-21 season of Indian Super League (ISL) ended with Bengaluru FC bagging a 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. With this victory, the 2019 ISL champions moved to the fourth position in the points table as they continued their unbeaten run. Kerala Blasters, on the contrary, remained winless from their opening five fixtures.

Rahul KP broke the deadlock in the 17th minute when Kerala Blasters surged forward through a counter-attack. The FIFA U-17 World Cup player calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net after getting a pass from Gary Hooper.

Cleiton Silva equalized in the first half for Bengaluru FC after capitalizing on a defensive lapse of concentration. Erik Paartalu and Dimas Delgado found their names on the scoresheet within a span of ninety seconds to give their team the lead.

Jordan Murray did pull one back for Kerala Blasters, but it proved to be a mere consolation. Sunil Chhetri sealed the deal for Bengaluru FC with a sublime effort in the 65th minute of the match.

Here are 4 things we learned from this match:

#4 Kerala Blasters' defensive horror continues

Kerala Blasters' tryst with conceding cheap goals saw another chapter being written on Sunday. Lalruatthara mistimed his clearance and Cleiton Silva made him pay by smashing the ball home with his first touch.

Goalkeeper Albino Gomes committed another howler in the second half. Silva intercepted his ground pass and laid it off for Dimas Delgado to find the net for Bengaluru FC's third goal.

#3 Kibu Vicuna yet to find his perfect starting XI

Kerala Blasters are yet to find their first victory in the seventh season of ISL and blame can be put on their lack of chemistry. Their head coach, Kibu Vicuna made four changes to the side that lost 1-3 to FC Goa.

The referee showed a red card to Costa Nhamoinesu in the previous match and Lalruatthara replaced the Zimbabwean in the heart of the defense. Jessel Carneiro, Rohit Kumar, and Nongdamba Naorem were relegated to the bench as Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Jeakson Singh, and Jordan Murray found their way in.

However, the replacements weren't up to the mark as Lalruatthara and Prasanth were responsible for conceding the first and fourth goals of the team, respectively. Kerala Blasters are performing well in patches, but can't keep it together long enough to pose a threat to other teams.

Usually, a proper pre-season is required to sort out those issues. While Covid regulations hampered every ISL team's preparations, others have found their groove. But, Kerala Blasters still need time.

#2 Bengaluru FC show they can score without depending on set-pieces

Cleiton Silva scored the first goal for Bengaluru FC (Image courtesy: ISL)

Questions were raised on Bengaluru FC's striking abilities before the match. But head coach Carles Cuadrat played it down as he was happy as long as goals came for his side. Before their match against Kerala Blasters, four of their five goals came from set-pieces.

Kerala Blasters prepared well against their set-pieces and even scored the first goal of the contest through an opposition corner-kick. But, Bengaluru FC showed that there are ample ways to register a goal.

The first goal came from a defensive error while the second goal came after Erik Paartalu deflected Kristian Opseth's goalbound shot away from the reach of the goalkeeper. Dimas Delgado capitalized on Kerala Blasters' defensive frailties once again to give his side a two-goal lead. Sunil Chhetri's picture-perfect strike dented any hopes of a Kerala Blasters comeback.

#1 Sunil Chhetri proves once again that age is just a number

Bloody hell, Chhetri. Now, that's how you make up for a missed pen. The jump, the power, the direction. Perfect. — Anirudh Menon (@AnirudhMenon89) December 13, 2020

With both the teams level, Sunil Chhetri missed giving Bengaluru FC the lead after Kerala Blasters' goalkeeper saved his Panenka attempt. Coincidentally, the last time the Indian national team captain missed a penalty was also against Albino Gomes in I-League against Aizawl FC in 2017.

But, Chhetri made up for his mistake by angling his header in the last thirty minutes of the match. That goal proved to be the insurance goal for Bengaluru FC as the one-goal lead had looked vulnerable. Chhetri might be aged 36, but he is aging like a fine wine.