Bengaluru FC return to winning ways after defeating Chennaiyin FC | Indian Super League 2023-24

Bengaluru FC defeated Chennaiyin FC 1-0 at the Sree Kranteevara Stadium in an ISL match at Bangalore today (7 February).

Bengaluru FC came into the game having lost their previous encounter 3-1 against Punjab FC. Chennaiyin FC were playing their first game after the Super Cup. Meanwhile, the Marina Machans lost their last Super Cup game against Mumbai City FC 0-1.

A victory today would have taken the winner to sixth in the points table and was, therefore, essential. The Blues from Bengaluru came into the game placed 11th in the points table, while Chennaiyin FC came into the game ninth.

The away side made some good early moves. The first shot on target though came from the home side in the ninth minute.

The game turned into an end-to-end affair with both sides trying hard to score the early goal. The likes of Ryan Williams, Connor Shields and Rafael Crivellaro had some good chances but failed to convert them.

The game turned into a cagey affair after the initial few minutes with some rash tackles being made by both sides.

The scoreboard at half-time read 0-0 with both sides guilty of missing some good chances.

The second half started with Chennaiyin FC creating a good chance to score but Shields missed the opportunity in the 49th minute. Crivellaro had an attempt on goal in the 53rd minute but it went wide.

Ryan Williams's attempt was blocked by the Marina Machans in the 53rd minute. Bengaluru FC made a double substitution in the 55th minute as they brought on Halicharan Narzary and Oliver Drost.

The substitution seemed to work for the Blues as Ryan Williams scored in the 62nd after latching onto a pass from Narzary and putting it past Debjit Majumder.

Chennaiyin FC tried hard to get the equalizer could not get the ball in the net. Shields and Jordan Murray wasted some good opportunities.

In the end, Bengaluru held on for the win. With this victory, Bengaluru FC climbed into sixth into the points table.

Bengaluru FC get back to winning ways

Bengaluru FC kept a good shape at the back (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Bengaluru FC were the first side this season to sack their coach Simon Grayson and appoint Gerad Zaragoza in his place.

Gerard used the likes of Shivaldo very well in this game. Given that Shivaldo was making his debut, the youngster made a huge impact on the game and was crucial for Bengaluru FC.

Chennaiyin FC need to go back to the drawing board

Farukh failed to impact the game (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

The Marina Machans had a poor Super Cup campaign. Owen Coyle, their head coach, made sure that he went into the second leg of the ISL with trusted players.

Chennaiyin FC did create some good moves today but failed to convert them due to inept striking options. The likes of Connor Shields, Rafael Crivellaro and Jordan Murray missed some good chances.

With the result today the fight for the sixth spot of the Indian Super League is wide open. It will be a good battle to see which side secures the sixth spot.