ATK Mohun Bagan registered their fifth victory of the season by beating Bengaluru FC 1-0 at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, December 3.

The win means the Mariners continue on their recovery journey after a humble start to the season.

The Blues, meanwhile, had a few excellent chances at the start of the game but failed to capitalize on them.

ATK Mohun Bagan also troubled the home side with their pace down the flanks. But neither side managed to find a breakthrough in the first half.

Juan Ferrando's team made a strong start to the second 45 before Dimitri Petratos delivered a lethal finish to put them on top.

Siva Narayanan had a great chance late in the game for Bengaluru FC, but he only managed to rattle the crossbar.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from the game:

#1 Roy Krishna's profligacy in front of goal costing Bengaluru FC heavily

Roy Krishna has established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in the ISL. However, since making the switch to Bengaluru FC this summer, the Fijian international has scored just a single goal so far. It's not due to a lack of opportunities though.

Coming into the game against ATK Mohun Bagan, Krishna had a meager goal conversion rate of six percent, with the striker's lean patch getting extended against his former team.

Krishna had three chances in the game but managed to scuff them all away. His lack of decisiveness in attacking positions has been costing Bengaluru FC heavily.

#2 Javi Hernandez is seemingly Bengaluru FC's lone warrior

The Spanish maestro scored a clinical brace in the last match to carry Bengaluru FC over the line against FC Goa.

Even on Saturday, he was one of the brightest players for the Blues. In a cagey affair, despite not being successful in most of his attempts, Javi created one of the best chances of the game.

His delightful flick late in the contest sent Sivasakthi through on goal but the young Indian forward smashed his effort against the crossbar.

The Spaniard will need his partners to rise to the occasion soon.

#3 Vishal Kaith reveling as ATK Mohun Bagan's goalkeeper

Following the departure of Amrinder Singh, ATK Mohun Bagan had massive boots to fill between the posts.

When they roped in Vishal Kaith, many had touted the move as a huge bet. However, the former Chennaiyin FC custodian has been incredibly consistent over the season.

The 26-year-old, who has already kept three clean sheets in the current campaign, put in a solid display against the Blues. Vishal made three saves, including two from inside the box.

