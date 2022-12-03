Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: BFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - December 3, 2022

Bengaluru FC (BFC) will take on ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in the fourth match of Matchday 9 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 22/23 on Saturday, December 3, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. This will be the second game of a Saturday doubleheader, with Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC clashing earlier on.

Both Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan enter this contest on the back of a crucial win. While Bengaluru broke their long-standing winless run with a solid 2-0 away win against FC Goa, ATK Mohun Bagan beat Hyderabad FC 1-0 in front of home support.

While ATK Mohun Bagan sit fourth in the points table with four wins and one draw in seven matches, Bengaluru FC are still ninth with only two wins and a draw in seven games.

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, and Sharon P.

Defenders: Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Prabir Das, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia, Muirang Wungyanyg, and Biswa Darjee.

Midfielders: Bruno Silva Almeida, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jayesh Rane, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Faisal Ali, Rohit Kumar, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, and Huidrom Thoi-Singh.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Udanta Singh, Prince Ibara, Sivasakthi Narayanan, and Harmanpreet Singh.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, and Debnath Mondal.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Florentin Pogba, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, and Brendan Hamill.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Dimitri Petratos, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ricky Shabong, and Ningombam Engson Singh.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, and Liston Colaco.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Namgyal Bhutia, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Udanta Singh, Javier Hernandez, and Roy Krishna.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, and Dimitri Petratos.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Date: December 3, 2022, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

While their 2-0 win against FC Goa does improve their position, ATK Mohun Bagan come into this contest as slight favorites despite it being an away game for them. However, it remains to be seen how losing Joni Kauko impacts them as the season goes on. Nevertheless, I expect this game to be quite a close one and both my suggestions thus have a fairly balanced mix of players from both teams.

There aren't that many midfield options and as a result, I'm picking the same three midfielders for both suggestions - Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, and Javier Hernandez.

Naorem Roshan Singh is once again an attractive option as he's listed as a defender but will be playing on the left wing. Liston Colaco and Dimitris Petratos are almost must-haves in the forward line, with Udanta Singh and Manvir Singh as intriguing differential picks.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Naorem Roshan Singh, Subhashish Bose, Brendan Hamill, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh, Javier Hernandez, Liston Colaco, Dimitris Petratos, and Roy Krishna.

Captain: Liston Colaco. Vice-Captain: Javier Hernandez.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Kaith, Naorem Roshan Singh, Ashish Rai, Sandesh Jhingan, Namgyal Bhutia, Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh, Javier Hernandez, Udanta Singh, Manvir Singh, and Dimitris Petratos.

Captain: Hugo Boumous. Vice-Captain: Naorem Roshan Singh.

