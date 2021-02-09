Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Prediction - Who will win today's match?

In a bid to keep their Indian Super League (ISL) playoff hopes alive, Bengaluru FC face a stern test in the form of ATK Mohun Bagan FC on Tuesday. The game will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Bengaluru FC preview

Bengaluru FC are sixth in the standings and require a strong finish to break into the top four.

The Blues, who were on an eight-match winless run, parted ways with Carles Cuadrat midway through the season, with Naushad Moosa taking charge of the club.

Bengaluru FC finally returned to winning ways after beating SC East Bengal 2-0 in their last outing. However, Cleiton Silva is doubtful for Tuesday's game due to match fitness issues. While Dimas Delgado has returned to the team hotel and is in quarantine, Ashique Kuruniyan has started training.

Guess who's back, and how! He's spent the best part of two months away from football, but @Ashique_22 returned to the field for light training, wearing a custom-made carbon fiber mask. #WeAreBFC #BFCATKMB pic.twitter.com/Wcwc4bi9fZ — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) February 8, 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan FC preview

ATK Mohun Bagan are in the race to finish atop the standings and qualify for the the AFC Champions League. The Mariners are currently second, and a win over Bengaluru FC will take Antonio Habas' side just a point behind league leaders Mumbai City FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC are chasing an AFC Champions League qualification finish. (Image: ISL)

ATK Mohun Bagan have looked like a typical Antonio Habas-managed side throughout the season. While they are resolute at the back, the Kolkata giants are precise upfront. The Mariners allow the opposition to play before hitting them on the counter.

ATK Mohun Bagan will miss the services of Pritam Kotal, who is suspended for the match against Bengaluru FC. Edu Garcia is also unavailable for selection, owing to an earlier injury.

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC prediction

While Bengaluru FC have flattered to deceive in the present campaign, ATK Mohun Bagan have been consistent throughout the season. As a result, the Kolkata outfit are favourites to win Tuesday's vital ISL clash. However, it will not be a walk in the park for the Mariners.

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC prediction: 1-2