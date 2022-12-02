Simon Grayson will be hoping for another victory to mount a playoffs spot.

Bengaluru FC will be eyeing their second straight victory when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan FC at the Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, December 3.

The Blues ended their four-game losing streak with a convincing 2-0 victory against FC Goa away from home, courtesy of a brace from Javi Hernandez. It is only their second win of the season after Simon Grayson's side beat NorthEast United FC 1-0 in their opener.

The Kolkata giants, on the other hand, registered a 1-0 victory over a resilient Hyderabad FC side on Saturday. They lost Joni Kauko, their midfield warrior, to a long-term knee injury. It will be interesting to see how Juan Ferrando's side adapt to life without the Finnish midfielder in the longer run.

The hosts sit ninth in the table. ATK Mohun Bagan FC, on the other hand, are placed fourth and are already eight points away from table toppers Mumbai City FC, having played two games lesser.

We shall go through some interesting statistics as Bengaluru FC hope for a resurgence in front of their home crowd.

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head:

ATK Mohun Bagan have been the dominant side when the two sides go head-to-head in the Indian Super League with four victories in five games. Bengaluru FC are yet to register a victory against their next opponents.

Total matches: 5

Bengaluru FC wins: 0

Draw: 1

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 4

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Top scorers this season

Bengaluru FC: Javi Hernandez (2); Roy Krishna, Alan Costa (1).

ATK Mohun Bagan: Dimitri Petratos (3), Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh (2); Lenny Rodrigues, Carl McHugh, Liston Colaco, Subhasish Bose (1).

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Most cleansheets this season

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (2 in 7 games)

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith ( 2 in 7 games)

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: More stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022/23 Indian Super League clash

Most saves: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (24 saves in 7 games)

Most touches: Subhasish Bose (438 touches in 7 games)

Most passes: Pritam Kotal (256 passes in 7 games)

