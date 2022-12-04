Bengaluru FC lost 0-1 to ATK Mohun Bagan in their respective eighth game of the ISL 2022-23 season on Saturday (3rd December) in Bangalore.

Bengaluru FC came into the game being placed ninth in the points table and having won their previous game 2-0 against FC Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan came into the game being placed fourth in the points table and having won their previous game 1-0 against last season's champions Hyderabad FC.

A win would have taken Bengaluru FC to eighth in the points table.

The Mariners stayed in the fourth position even with a win today.

The game started with the home team having some good chances to take the lead, but the visitors kept their shape well and denied the Blues from Bangalore an early goal.

The Mariners had their fair share of attempts at goal in the first half but failed to break the deadlock.

The scoreboard at halftime read 0-0

ATK Mohun Bagan started the second with a more attacking approach and started creating more chances. They finally scored the all-important goal in the 66th minute when Dimitri Petratos scored a screamer from the edge of the box.

A strike from Petratos was enough for the Mariners to secure a victory against Bengaluru FC.

The scoreboard at full-time read 0-1 in favor of the visitors.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for the Mariners from today's game.

ATK Mohun Bagan Player ratings

Vishal Kaith (7.5): Vishal Kaith had a good game today. He made three crucial saves and faced ten shots today. The save he made from Javi's shot in the first half was crucial in deciding the game today.

Asish Rai (7): Asish did well to counter the threat that Sunil Chhetri possessed. He made ten tackles today and also helped his side in attack.

Pritam had a solid game today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Pritam Kotal (7.5): Pritam had a good game today. He made six clearances today and three interceptions. His presence in the backline was a huge boost for ATK Mohun Bagan.

Brendan Hamil (6.5): Hamil had his fair share of shaky moments but overall managed to help his side keep a clean sheet.

Subhasish Bose (6.5): Subhasish had some nervous moments dealing with Bengaluru FC's wingers. He couldn't support the team much in attack.

Carl McHugh (6): Carl McHugh had a tough time dealing with Javi Hernandez and looked below par today.

Hugo was influential yet again today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Hugo Boumous (7.5): Hugo provided the assist for Dimitri's goal. He had an impactful game but failed to convert the few chances that came his way.

Lenny Rodrigues (6.5): Lenny was decent for Juan Ferrando's side in midfield. He helped to keep the ball and had a 94% pass success rate today.

Ashique Kuruniyan (7): Ashique had a good game, he was good while tracking back and also played some good crosses into the box.

Liston Colaco (6): Liston had an average game. He didn't do anything special and failed to test Gurpreet in goal.

Dimitri Petratos (8): The Australian striker scored the all-important goal for the Mariners in the 66th minute. The way he beat his man and created space for himself was commendable.

Substitutes

Deepak Tangri (5.5): Deepak Tangri came on late in the game when he replaced Lenny Rodrigues and was used to solidify the defense.

Kiyan Nassri Giri (N/A): Kiyan came on during the dying minutes of the game and was hardly on the pitch for a minute.

Lalrinliana Hnamte (N/A): Hnamte came on in added time and was used as a substitute to run down the clock.

