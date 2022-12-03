Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Prediction, team news, streaming details, and more for the ISL 2022-23 match

With renewed confidence, Bengaluru FC, after ending their four-game losing streak, will welcome ATK Mohun Bagan at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, December 3.

The Blues have had a very poor start to the season under head coach Simon Grayson. However, they put up a clinical display against FC Goa in their most recent outing to come away with a 0-2 victory.

Midfield maestro Javi Hernandez took matters into his own hands to secure the three points with a brace.

It was only Bengaluru FC's second win of the campaign after their 1-0 triumph over NorthEast United FC 1-0 in their season opener.

The Mariners, on the other hand, secured three points in their previous game. Hugo Boumous' 11th-minute strike was enough for ATK Mohun Bagan to beat Hyderabad FC.

The Green and Maroon Brigade will be hoping to continue their winning run to keep the pressure on the three teams above them. Meanwhile, a win will take Bengaluru FC over eighth-placed East Bengal.

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team news

BFC: Prince Ibara has been ruled out for the Blues. However, Bengaluru FC won't make many changes to the starting lineup that secured the three points against FC Goa.

ATKMB: Juan Ferrando revealed during the pre-match press conference that Joni Kauko and Florentin Pogba are still out. Meanwhile, Dimitrios Petratos has joined the team and could be in line to make an appearance.

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted Lineups

BFC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Namgyal Bhutia, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh; Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane; Leon Augustine, Sunil Chhetri, Javi Hernandez; Roy Krishna.

ATKMB: Vishal Kaith (GK); Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose; Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco; Hugo Boumous, Dimitrios Petratos.

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Live stream and TV broadcast details

The 44th match of the ISL 2022-23 season between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on December 3.

The match can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Prediction

Both sides are coming into the game on the back of victories. But on current form, ATK Mohun Bagan will start as the slight favorites. The Mariners have won four of their seven games, compared to Bengaluru FC's two wins. Juan Ferrando's team have also shown way more cohesion when compared to their opponents.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 1-3 ATK Mohun Bagan

Poll : 0 votes