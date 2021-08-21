Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings preview, prediction, line-ups and more | AFC Cup 2021

Bengaluru FC face Bashundhara Kings (Bangladesh) on Matchday 2 of the AFC Cup 2021 in a Group E encounter at the Male National Stadium in the Maldives on Saturday.

The Blues failed to make any impact in their first AFC Cup group stage game against their Indian rivals, ATK Mohun Bagan FC. The Mariners cruised past the Blues with goals from Roy Krishna and Subhasish Bose. Marco Pezzaiuoli's side had plenty of ball possession but failed to create decent scoring opportunities.

On the contrary, Bashundhara Kings cruised to a fourth straight win and the first win in the AFC Cup as they blanked Maziya S&RC (Maldives) for a 2-0 win. Maziya shot themselves in the foot with a bizarre own goal from Mohamed Irufaan before loannee Robinho scored a delightful second to make it 2-0.

Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings: AFC Cup Recent results

Bengaluru FC finished the ISL season on a low with three losses in a row. The Blues managed to win their AFC Cup preliminary round 2 fixture over Tribhuvan Army (Nepal) with a 5-0 scoreline. They followed it with a slender 1-0 win in the play-off round against Club Eagles (Maldives) to advance to Group E of the AFC Cup. The Blues come into the game on the back of a 2-0 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan (India) on Matchday 1 of the AFC Cup Group Stage.

🎥 HIGHLIGHTS | 🇮🇳 @atkmohunbaganfc 2-0 @bengalurufc 🇮🇳



🍿 Catch all the action from the Group D opener that saw the Mariners get their campaign off to a winning start! #AFCCup2021 | #AMBvBFC pic.twitter.com/yj1BOiPEKM — #AFCCup2021 (@AFCCup) August 19, 2021

Bashundhara Kings are on a four-match winning run and have already clinched the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League title with three games to go. Oscar Bruzon's side have been scoring a lot of goals and beat Maziya S&RC 2-0 on the first day of the AFC Cup.

Bengaluru FC form guide: L-L-W-W-L (Latest on the right)

Club Eagles form guide: L-W-W-W-W (Latest on the right)

Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings: AFC Cup Team News

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri has a broken arm and might sit out the game.

Bashundhara Kings

No injuries were reported.

Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings: AFC Cup Predicted Line-ups

Bengaluru FC (4-1-3-2): Gurpreet Singh (GK), Alan Costa, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Bidyasagar Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Sarthak Golui, Jayesh Rane, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva,Yrondu Musavu-King, Roshan Singh

Bashundhara Kings (4-3-3): Anisur Zico (GK), Mahbubur Rahman, Topu Barman, Khaled Shafei, Bishwanath Ghosh, Fernandes, Masuk Miah Zoni, Tariq Kazi, Robinho (C), Raul Bercerra, Ahamed Biplo

Bashundhara Kings won 2-0 over Maziya S&RC.

Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings: AFC Cup prediction

Bengaluru FC are missing a clinical finisher upfront who can create openings in the final third and score goals. They have a dominant midfield but have failed to create any impact against stronger opponents throughout the previous and new season. The Bashundhara Kings scored a number of goals and are expected to clinch their second continental win of the season.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 0-2 Bashundhara Kings

