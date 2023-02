Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: BFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - February 11, 2023

Bengaluru FC (BFC) and Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will lock horns in a crucial Southern Derby in the battle for the playoffs on Saturday, February 11, at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore.

Both sides enter this match on the back of crucial wins. While Bengaluru FC recorded an all-important 2-1 away win against ATK Mohun Bagan last week, Kerala Blasters bested Chennaiyin FC 2-1 in another Southern Derby to take them very close to qualification.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC sit just outside the playoff spots, with a win here taking them above Odisha FC and FC Goa into fifth place.

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Sharon P

Defenders: Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Prabir Das, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia, Muirang Wungyanyg, Biswa Darjee

Midfielders: Bruno Silva Almeida, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jayesh Rane, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Faisal Ali, Rohit Kumar, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Huidrom Thoi-Singh

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Udanta Singh, Prince Ibara, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Harmanpreet Singh

Kerala Blasters

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Sachin Suresh, Muheet Shabir Khan

Defenders: Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy-V, Victor Mongil

Midfielders: Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, Saurav Mandal

Forwards: Apostolos Giannou, Dimitris Diamantakos, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, MS Sreekuttan

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Parag Shrivas, Alan Costa, Prabir Das, Rohit Kumar, Pablo Perez, Naorem Roshan Singh, Javi Hernandez, Roy Krishna, and Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Kerala Blasters FC

Prabhsukhan Gill, Nishu Kumar, Ruivah Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro, Adrian Luna, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Victor Mongil, Jeakson Singh, Dimitris Diamantakos, Rahul KP, and Bryce Miranda.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

Date: February 11, 2023; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

This should be a close contest, with both teams possessing the technical quality to trouble the opposition. Bengaluru FC are the more in-form side coming into the game, with five wins on the trot. However, the Blasters have the firepower in their attacking ranks to trouble any opposition on their day.

Dimitris Diamantakos, Adrian Luna, Javi Hernandez, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Naorem Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, and Ruivah Hormipam are the seven players I feel are the must-haves for this match.

Adrian Luna, Dimitris Diamantakos, and Javi Hernandez would be my preferred captaincy choices for this game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nishu Kumar, Ruivah Hormipam, Sandesh Jhingan, Javi Hernandez, Naorem Roshan Singh, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Dimitris Diamantakos, and Adrian Luna.

Captain: Adrian Luna. Vice-Captain: Dimitris Diamantakos.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prabhsukhan Gill, Alan Costa, Ruivah Hormipam, Sandesh Jhingan, Javi Hernandez, Naorem Roshan Singh, Rahul KP, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Roy Krishna, Dimitris Diamantakos, and Adrian Luna.

Captain: Javi Hernandez Vice-Captain: Adrian Luna.

