Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 26th, 2022

Bengaluru FC will be up against Chennaiyin FC in the 72nd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Wednesday, 26th January 2022 at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

After losing three consecutive games, Bengaluru FC made a strong comeback. They are now on a six-game undefeated streak, which includes two wins and four draws. The Blues are currently placed eighth in the ISL 2021-22 points table with three wins, five draws and four losses.

Bengaluru FC are coming into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against FC Goa. Skipper Sunil Chhetri scored the equalizer in the 61st minute to secure a valuable point for the former champions.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC are having a decent run so far in the tournament. They are in fourth spot with 18 points and a win in this game would see them climb to the top spot. The Marina Machans will be confident going into this clash having defeated NorthEast United FC in their previous game, coming from behind to seal a 2-1 win, courtesy of goals from Ariel Borysiuk and Vladimir Koman.

When the two teams last met in the reverse fixture, Bengaluru FC emerged victorious 4-2. They will be hoping to repeat the same, whereas Chennai FC will be eyeing revenge.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Sandhu, Pratik Chaudhari, Parag Shrivas, Ashique Kuruniyan, Roshan Naorem, Danish Farooq, Iman Basafa, Bruno Silva, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder, Mohd Sajid Dhot, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Ariel Borysiuk, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Vladimir Koman, Rahim Ali, Nerijus Valskis

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Match 72

Date and time: Wednesday, 26th January, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Debjit Majumder, Narayan Das, Nairem Roshan Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Slavko Damjanovic, Vladimir Koman, Bruno Silva, Anirudh Thapa, Cleiton Silva, Nerijus Valskis, Rahim Ali

Captain: Vladimir Koman | Vice-captain: Cleiton Silva.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Alan Costa, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Mohammad Dhot, Pratik Chaudhari, Udanta Singh, Danish Farooq, Ariel Borysiuk, Edwin Vanspaul, Sunil Chhetri, Mirlan Murzaev

Captain: Ariel Borysiuk | Vice-captain: Sunil Chhetri.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee