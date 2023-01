Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 28th, 2023

Match Number 83 of the Indian Super League will see Bengaluru FC play host to Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, January 28.

With both teams in the race for the playoffs, the highly anticipated southern derby will likely be even more intense. Form-wise, Bengaluru FC are back to winning ways and are coming into this fixture on the back of a three-match winning streak. Their opponents, Chennaiyin FC, meanwhile, have drawn their last three games and are on a five-match winless streak.

In terms of team news, Bengaluru FC have no known injury concerns. For Chennaiyin FC, Nasser El Khayati and Rahim Ali are back to training but the two aren't likely to be involved in the game.

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Sharon Padattil.

Defenders: Parag Shrivas, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksander Jovanovic, Alan Costa, Wungngayam Muirang, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Ashish Jham Biswa Darjee, Prabir Das.

Midfielders: Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Javi Hernandez, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Biswa Darjee, Leon Augustine, Pablo Perez, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Thoi Singh.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Harmanpreet Singh, Udanta Singh, Roy Krishna, Sivasakthi Narayanan

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Samik Mitra

Defenders: Bikash Yumnam, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Sajid Dhot, Gurmukh Singh, Aakash Sangwan, Narayan Das, Ajith Kumar

Midfielders: Julius Duker, Sajal Bag, Edwin Sydney, Anirudh Thapa, Jiteshwor Singh, Mohammed Rafique

Forwards: Rahim Ali, Vincy Barretto, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Kwame Karikari, Petar Sliskovic, Ninthoi Meetei

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Parag Shrivas, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Prabir Das, Udanta Singh Kumam, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Javi Hernandez, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Roy Krishna.

Chennaiyin FC: Samik Mitra, Ajith Kumar, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa, Jiteshwor Singh, Vincy Barretto, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Petar Sliskovic.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Match 83, ISL 2022-23.

Date and time: Saturday, January 28, 2023; 5.30 pm IST.

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Samik Mitra, Alan Costa, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Sandesh Jhingan, Javi Hernandez, Julius Duker, Naorem Roshan Singh, Vincy Barretto, Roy Krishna, Petar Sliskovic

Captain: Javi Hernandez | Vice-captain: Petar Sliskovic.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Prabir Das, Ajith Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Naorem Roshan Singh, Yumkhaibam Singh (Jiteswor), Sivasakhti Narayanan, Roy Krishna, Kwame Karikari

Captain: Roy Krishna | Vice-captain: Sivasakhti Narayanan.

