Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

In a bid to keep their top-four hopes alive, Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC lock horns in a Southern Derby in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday. The game will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Bengaluru FC ended their 8-match unbeaten run with a 2-0 win over SC East Bengal in their previous fixture. The Blues are undergoing a tactical change under Naushad Moosa.

Chennaiyin FC are an inconsistent side this season and have failed to get regular wins. They have shown glimpses of quality on the pitch but lack finishing in front of the goal.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head

Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC have played each other on eight occasions in the ISL. The Blues have won four times, while Chennaiyin FC have won thrice. Only one fixture ended in a draw.

The most famous encounter between the two sides was the ISL 2017-18 final in which Chennaiyin FC ran out 3-2 winners. The last time these two sides met was earlier in the current season. Bengaluru FC grabbed a slim 1-0 win in that game.

The Blues are back at the Fatorda on Friday, where Chennaiyin FC stand between them and three more points in their push to the playoffs. Come on, BFC! #WeAreBFC #BFCFC pic.twitter.com/79BTjbxBe4 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) February 4, 2021

Top 3 scorers from the current season

Advertisement

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri (5), Cleiton Silva (5), Erik Paartulu (2)

Chennaiyin FC: Esmael Goncalves (4), Anirudh Thapa (2), Rahim Ali (2)

Clean sheets from the current season

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (3)

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (5)

Esmael Goncalves (R) is the leading goal-scorer for Chennaiyin FC with 4 goals. (Image: ISL)

More stats and numbers from the current season

Most Saves - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (36 - BFC), Vishal Kaith (38 - CFC)

Most Passes - Dimas Delgado (664 - BFC), Eli Sabia (594 - CFC)

Most Interceptions - Harmanjot Khabra (28 - BFC), Reagan Singh (32 - CFC)

Most Tackles - Suresh Wangjam (53 - BFC), Memo Moura (72 - CFC)

Most Touches - Dimas Delgado (735 - BFC), Memo Moura (780 - CFC)

Most Assists - Cleiton Silva (3 - BFC), Jakub Sylvestr (2 - CFC)

Most Shots - Sunil Chhetri (35 - BFC), Jakub Sylvestr (27 - CFC)