Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

Bengaluru FC ended their year on a high with a win against Chennaiyin FC. (Image Courtesy: ISL)
Bengaluru FC ended their year on a high with a win against Chennaiyin FC. (Image Courtesy: ISL)
Soumyadwip Dey
ANALYST
Modified Jan 26, 2022 02:16 PM IST
Preview

Bengaluru FC host Chennaiyin FC in match no. 72 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

The last meeting between them ended with the Blues coming out on top, winning 4-2 against a team that was lauded for their defensive performance. Marco Pezzaiuoli's side have had a better run in their last five outings compared to how their season started.

Their most impressive win came against Mumbai City FC followed by a draw against FC Goa.

Meanwhile, the Marina Machans have been able to get out of a brief slump after recording a win against NorthEast United in their last match.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head

The two teams have faced each other 10 times so far. The Blues have won on five occasions, while Chennaiyin FC have managed to come out on top thrice.

Both sides have shared points on two occasions.

Matches played: 10

Bengaluru FC wins: 5

Chennaiyin FC wins: 3

Draws: 2

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri (8), Cleiton Silva (7)

Chennaiyin FC: Esmael Goncalves (4), Lallianzuala Chhangte (4)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (4 clean sheets in 19 matches)

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (6 clean sheets in 20 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Rahim Ali scored the equalizer against Bengaluru FC in their last meeting (Image Courtesy: ISL)
Rahim Ali scored the equalizer against Bengaluru FC in their last meeting (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Most saves: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC) - 58, Lalthuammawia Ralte (Bengaluru FC) - 3, Vishal Kaith (Chennaiyin FC) - 51

Most passes: Erik Paartalu (Bengaluru FC) - 782, Memo Moura (Chennaiyin FC) - 803, Eli Sabia (Chennaiyin FC) - 720

Most interceptions: Harmanjot Khabra (Bengaluru FC) - 31, Eli Sabia (Chennaiyin FC) - 36, Memo Moura (Chennaiyin FC)- 35

Most tackles: Suresh Wangjam (Bengaluru FC) - 68, Memo Moura (Chennaiyin FC) - 99

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
