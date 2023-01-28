Aiming to secure a fourth consecutive victory, Bengaluru FC are preparing to face their southern rivals Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore on January 28 (Saturday).

The Blues’ form took a turn at the start of the year, and they are currently placed 7th in the table with 19 points to their name. Simon Grayson appears to have found the perfect formula, as his team is gunning for a place in the top six.

Bengaluru FC emerged victorious against Jamshedpur FC with three goals to nil in their previous outing. After scoring just one goal in the opening 12 games, Roy Krishna has hit form at the right moment, scoring twice in their last two games.

Moreover, he has formed an excellent partnership with 21-year-old Sivashakthi Narayanan, while the backline has improved drastically. A win could take them level on points with Odisha FC and Grayson will hope that his side can continue their momentum.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC is winless in their last four games, having drawn thrice. Although the results have not gone their way, Marina Machans have arguably been unlucky in their recent outings. Thomas Bradric is starting to implement his methods, and his side is certainly responding to them.

Their attack, which appeared to be one of the league’s best in the first half of the season, has dipped, while their defense has improved. Nasser El Khayati’s absence was felt, but he could be back against the Blues, which is a huge boost for the team.

They are just two points below Bengaluru FC, having played a game less. A win for either side could prove to be a game-changer as the season progresses.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC vs Head-to-head

Bengaluru FC has an advantage over Chennaiyin FC in terms of head-to-head battles. The Blues have won six times, while Marina Machans has only won thrice, with the tie also ending in a draw three times.

Both sides settled for a point last time out, with first-half goals from Prasanth Karuthadathkuni and Roy Krishna sealing a 1-1 draw.

Matches played: 12

BFC wins: 6

CFC wins: 3

Draws: 3

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Top goalscorers this season

CFC: Petar Sliskovic (8), Nasser El Khayati (7).

BFC: Javi Hernandez (4), Roy Krishna (3).

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Most cleansheets this

season

BFC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (4 cleansheets in 15 games).

CFC: Debjit Majumder (1 cleansheet in 9 games).

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the 2022-23 ISL campaign

Most saves: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (40 - BFC), Debjit Majumder (25 - CFC).

Most chances created: Javi Hernandez (26 - BFC), Aakash Sangwan (17 - CFC).

Most interceptions: Ajith Kumar (26 - CFC), Roshan Naorem (24 - BFC)

Most shots: Petar Sliskovic (41 - CFC), Javi Hernandez (30 - BFC).

