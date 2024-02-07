Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 Match 76

In a bid to end their five-game winless streak, Bengaluru FC are preparing to host southern rivals Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday.

This southern derby is highly anticipated, given that both teams are vying for the final playoff spot. Bengaluru, currently with only 11 points from 13 games, are 11th in the standings.

Gerard Zaragoza’s arrival in December initially brought about a promising start with four points in their first two games. However, two defeats in the Super Cup and a disappointing 3-1 loss to Punjab FC in the ISL have led to a stumble both in the standings and in form.

The recent additions of Chinglensana Singh and Nikhil Poojary are expected to provide a boost in the upcoming months, but securing three points against Chennaiyin is crucial for putting their season back on track.

"We are going day by day, match by match, this is a process. The only thing we want to do is to bring joy to our supporters. We are on the right wave. We have a lot of young talented players who are knocking at the door and I am sure that we will see a nice change in a few weeks or months," said Zaragoza.

Meanwhile, similar to their opponents, Chennaiyin FC have blown hot and cold this season and currently sit ninth in the table with just one point more than Bengaluru FC.

Owen Coyle’s men, however, will be refreshed and recharged after a two-week break following their Super Cup exit. Additionally, a victory for Chennaiyin FC would automatically propel them to sixth place in the table, securing a four-point lead over Bengaluru FC.

"Everything’s in our own hands and we will decide our own fate. So we’re excited and looking forward to that. It’s a great opportunity to get this club back in the playoffs, where we have not been for a very, very long time. But for now, we will look to go to Bangalore and do the double over them, which would automatically take us to the top six," Coyle explained in his pre-match press conference.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head stats

Matches played: 14

BFC wins: 7

CFC wins: 4

Draws: 3

Result in the reverse fixture: Chennaiyin FC 2-0 Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Top goalscorers this season

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri (4)

Chennaiyin FC: Rafael Crivellaro, Connor Shields, Jordan Murray (3)

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (43), Debjit Majumder (26)

Most shots per 90: Sunil Chhetri (2.7), Jordan Murray (3.4)

Most assists: Sunil Chhetri (2), Rafael Crivellaro (5)

Most clearances: Aleksandar Jovanovic (41), Lazar Cirkovic (45)