Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Prediction, preview, team news and more

Bengaluru FC take on Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Friday. Both the teams are outside the top-four and need all three points to stay alive in the race for a play-off finish.

Bengaluru FC occupy 6th place in the ISL standings and are 3 points away from breaching the top-four. The Blues put an end to their 8-match winless run with a dominant 2-0 win over SC East Bengal.

They are in a transitional stage and are showing glimpses of intent to change their team setup. The former champions have been promoting youngsters like Leon Augustine, Ajith Kumar, and Parag Shrivas in the squad.

Chennaiyin FC have been squandering a lot of chances this season. Csaba Laszlo's side has been an impressive unit to watch but lacks quality when it comes to finishing. The Marina Machans are 8th in the ISL standings. They need to win all of their remaining games to pose a challenge to the teams placed higher in the table.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head

Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC have played a total of 8 ISL matches between themselves. Bengaluru FC have won four fixtures while Chennaiyin FC have notched up three wins. Only a solitary match ended in a draw.

Bengaluru FC form guide: D-L-D-D-W

Chennaiyin FC form guide: W-D-L-D-L

Advertisement

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News

Bengaluru FC

Rahul Bheke is unavailable for the game due to a suspension after having accumulated four yellow cards. Leon Augustine has pulled his hamstring. Xisco Hernandez is yet to regain match fitness. Juanan has a tear in his hamstring and may be ruled out for the rest of the season.

Chennaiyin FC

Manuel Lanzarote is training with the team and is available for selection. Anirudh Thapa has also started training but is not entirely fit for the game. Enes Sipovic will return to the side after a suspension. Aman Chetri will miss the game due to a finger injury sustained a month ago.

"We will keep it simple, enjoy the game and give our 100% like we did against SC East Bengal."



BFC TV caught up with @NaushadMoosa9 to get his thoughts ahead of #BFCCFC. #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/027Yw2PnsH — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) February 4, 2021

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC predicted XIs

Bengaluru FC

Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Dimas Delgado, Francisco Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Cleiton Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C), Kristian Opseth.

Chennaiyin FC

Advertisement

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia (C), Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Germanpreet Singh, Thoi Singh, Rahim Ali, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Esmael Goncalves.

Chennaiyin FC were outclassed 2-0 by Hyderabad FC in their previous fixture. (Image: ISL)

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC prediction

Bengaluru FC are finally on an upward curve under Naushad Moosa, having struggled in their initial few games since he took over. Chennaiyin FC have been an impressive side but inconsistency was written all over their previous fixtures.

The two teams will be hungry to get the vital three points to remain in contention for the playoffs. Thus a closely-contested affair is on the cards with the two sides pumping a goal each.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC