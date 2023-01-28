Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Prediction, preview, team news, and more for the ISL 2022-23 match

Southern neighbors and rivals Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC will lock horns in a high-intensity ISL 2022-23 encounter at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, January 28.

The two sides are separated by just two points, although CFC have a game in hand. After a string of three consecutive victories, Bengaluru have revived their season and are currently in the hunt for the final knockout berth that is occupied by Odisha.

Chennaiyin, who are in eighth, a spot below BFC, are five points off the Top 6 and still in with a shout.

Saturday's fixture will have a lot more on the line than just pride. Last week, the Blues edged past Jamshedpur FC with a 3-0 victory but the Marina Machans will prove to be a far bigger test.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News

Bengaluru FC: The Blues have no significant injury concerns but they are expected to stick to the lineup that has led them to three consecutive victories at home.

Chennaiyin FC: Both Abdenasser El Khayati and Rahim Ali have returned to training and could play a part in Saturday's fixture. The inclusion of El Khayati will massively boost CFC in the attacking department.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted Lineups

BFC: Gurpreet Sandhu (GK), Parag Shrivas, Sandesh Jhingan, Alan Costa, Roshan Naorem, Prabir Das, Suresh Wangjam, Javier Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, Siva Narayanan, and Roy Krishna.

CFC: Samik Mitra (GK), Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Aakash Sangwan, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Anirudh Thapa, Julius Duker, Y. Jiteshwor Singh, Vincy Barretto, and Petar Sliskovic.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Prediction

The encounter between the two Southern rivals will be a hard-fought encounter. Both teams are breathing on each other's neck and eyeing an opportunity to break into the knockout berths. However, the lack of consistency might ultimately end up costing Chennai on Saturday.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2-1 Chennaiyin FC

