Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Preview, predicted lineups, and more for ISL 2023-24 clash

The fierce Southern rivalry is all set to unravel its next installment when Bengaluru FC will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, February 7.

The two ISL heavyweights have gifted plenty of memorable fixtures in the past and have tasted a lot of well-deserved success as well. But neither team has set the 2023-24 ISL alight.

The Blues slumped to a defeat against Punjab FC in their first fixture after the break despite taking an early lead. With 11 points from 13 outings, they occupy the penultimate position in the standings.

New head coach Gerard Zaragoza will, however, be hoping to rectify the slips, with the club also showing recognizable intent in the winter transfer window. While Nikhil Poojary and Chinglensana Singh were the defensive additions, Danish forward Oliver Drost will strengthen the forward line.

Chennaiyin FC, meanwhile, had a polar opposite approach in the window, with Mobashir Rahman being their only signing.

The Marina Machans haven't fared too well either in the first half of the season, accumulating just 12 points from 12 matches. Their real struggle has been the leaking backline that has conceded 22 goals already.

If Chennaiyin can plug these gaps, there's an obvious quality in their frontline.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Match details for the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Final

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2023-24.

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Timings: 7:30 pm IST, Wednesday, February 7.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Probable lineups

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Roshan Singh, Suresh Singh, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Javi Hernandez, Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri, Oliver Drost.

Chennaiyin FC: Samik Mitra, Lazar Cirkovic, Ryan Edwards, Sarthak Golui, Aakash Sangwan, Ayush Adhikari, Romario Jesuraj, Rafael Crivellaro, Jordan Murray, Connor Shields, Vincy Barretto.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Prediction for the ISL 2023-24 clash

Despite a disappointing start to the resumed season, Bengaluru FC boast an impressive record against Chennaiyin FC and will aim to capitalize on home advantage. With the addition of Oliver Drost, they possess the potential to unsettle Chennaiyin's defense alongside veterans like Sunil Chhetri and Javi Hernandez.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC, under the guidance of Owen Coyle, will seek to break their inconsistency and improve defensively.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2-1 Chennaiyin FC