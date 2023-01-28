Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: When and where to watch today's 2022-23 ISL contest?

Bengaluru FC will invite their Southern rivals Chennaiyin FC to the Kanteerava Stadium in an early 5:30 PM IST kick-off on Saturday (January 28).

Despite a poor start to the season, the Blues have picked themselves up and are in firm contention for a playoff spot. Simon Grayson led his side to three consecutive victories against NorthEast United, Odisha FC, and Jamshedpur FC following a pain-gruelling defeat to East Bengal less than a month ago.

Roy Krishna has suddenly procured his shooting boots back, while the young Sivasakthi Narayanan is taking giant strides every day.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, have struggled for results despite putting in spirited displays of late. They are winless in 5 games following a 7-3 rout against NorthEast United more than six weeks ago.

It feels like a terrible run, but they were able to evade defeats against the likes of Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, and Kerala Blasters in due process. Chennaiyin FC nearly put an end to Mumbai City FC's winning run as well.

It will be an interesting clash as the Marina Machans have never been outclassed by their opponents this season, barring 2-6 and 0-2 defeats to Mumbai City FC and FC Goa respectively.

Contrary to the visitors, Bengaluru FC have struggled to find a middle ground, having bagged a solitary draw throughout the season. There are no favorites for this game as both sides are capable of obtaining the all-important three points.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season

Date and time: January 28, 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Telecast details

The game between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC will be broadcast on Star Sports channels from 5:30 PM IST on Saturday (January 28).

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Streaming details

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the South Indian derby in an early kick-off.

