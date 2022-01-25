Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Southern rivals Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC will square off in Match 72 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Panaji, Goa on Wednesday.

While the Blues are coming into the game on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw against FC Goa, the Marina Machans emerged victorious 2-1 against NorthEast United FC in their last game.

Bengaluru FC are currently eighth in the table with 14 points from 12 games. After a tough start to the league, Marco Pezzaiuoli’s men are unbeaten in their last five games. A win in tomorrow's clash would be pivotal in their quest for a top-four spot.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC are fifth with 18 points. Bozidar Bandovic's men have been one of the most consistent sides in the league and a win would take them to the top of the league.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head

The two teams have met each other 10 times. Five of the matches have finished in Bengaluru FC's favor, while three have been won by Chennaiyin FC. The remaining two games have ended in draws.

In the season's 45th match, the Blues triumphed 4-2 in the reverse fixture.

Matches Played: 10

Bengaluru FC wins: 5

Chennaiyin FC wins: 3

Draws: 2

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News

Bengaluru FC: The Blues have multiple absentees in their camp. Leon Augustine is down with a fever. Yrondu Musavu-King will be missing in action for the game and might not feature for the rest of the season. Sarthak Golui is back in the squad but is still in quarantine. Ashique Kuruniyan, Cleiton Silva and some other unnamed players are doubtful too.

Chennaiyin FC: The Marina Machans have some major COVID-19 worries in their camp. Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith has tested positive and has been in isolation for the last five days.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Prediction

This is not just a clash of two top teams but also of contrasting ideologies. Bozidar Bandovic, who stresses on defensive solidity, has made Chennaiyin FC one of the most consistent sides in the league.

Marco Pezzaiuoli, meanwhile, believes in pressing to strangulate his opponents.

However, the Blues have a lot of absentees in their squad. As far as reports suggest, the Marina Machans are in a better position when it comes to injuries.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 1-2 Chennaiyin FC

