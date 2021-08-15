Bengaluru FC vs Club Eagles preview, prediction, line-ups and more | AFC Cup 2021

Bengaluru FC will resume their AFC Cup sojourn as they take on Club Eagles (Maldives) in the play-off round at the Maldives National Football Stadium on Sunday. The winner of the tie will advance to Group E of the AFC Cup where ATK Mohun Bagan (India), Mazia S&RC (Maldives) and Basundhara Kings (Bangladesh) lay await.

The Blues advanced to the play-off round after a 5-0 win over Tribhuvan Army FC (Nepal) in the preliminary round 2 back in April 2021. Rahul Bheke and Cleiton Silva scored twice while Sunil Chhetri got one to his name on the scoresheet.

Club Eagles eased past Thimpu City FC (Bhutan) in the preliminary round 1 with a 2-0 win with goals from Hassan Ahmed and Mohammed Naim. The Maldivian side got a walkover in the preliminary round 2 as Dhaka Abahani (Bangladesh) failed to host the AFC Cup game due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Blues had earlier traveled to the Maldives for a game against Club Eagles. However, they returned to India without playing the match after the two Bengaluru FC players allegedly breached the bio-bubble in Male.

Bengaluru FC vs Club Eagles: AFC Cup Recent results

Bengaluru FC failed to finish in the top four of the ISL for the first time since it joined the cash-rich league back in 2017. The Blues lost their final two games of the ISL 2020-21 season but bounced back with a 5-0 win over Tribhuvan Army FC in the AFC Cup.

The Club Eagles finished fourth in the Dhivehi Premier League. The Maldivian side ended their league campaign with a 4-0 loss to Maziya S&RC. Their most recent victory was in the league over TC Sports with a 3-0 scoreline in the AFC Cup.

Bengaluru FC form guide: L-W-L-L-W (Latest on the right)

Club Eagles form guide: W-D-W-D-L (Latest on the right)

Bengaluru FC vs Club Eagles: AFC Cup Team News

Bengaluru FC

Prince Ibara has an infection and has been dropped out of the squad. Edmund Lalrindika has a back injury and Harmanpreet Singh has muscle issues.

Club Eagles

The Maldivian side have not reported any injuries as of yet ahead of the AFC Cup.

Club Eagles got a walkover from Dhaka Abahani in the preliminary round 2. (Image: Club Eagles)

Bengaluru FC vs Club Eagles: AFC Cup Predicted Line-ups

Bengaluru FC (4-1-3-2): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Ashique Kuruniyan, Yrondu Musavu-King, Sarthak Golui, Alan Costa, Suresh Wangjam, Jayesh Rane, Ajay Chhetri, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva

Club Eagles (4-4-2): Mohamed Sinnahu (GK), Haisham Hassan, Humaid Hussain, Ahmed Numaan, Elsayed Mahmoud, Areen Abdulla Ibrahim, Ali Solah, Ahmed Samah, Zain Zafar, Riham Abdul Ghanee, Ahmed Rizuvan, Ashadh Ali Mohamed

Bengaluru FC vs Club Eagles AFC Cup prediction

The Blues had it easy in the preliminary round 2 against Tribhuvan Army FC but Club Eagles pose a stern AFC Cup challenge. Bengaluru FC have struggled earlier to win over Maldivian sides like Maziya S&RC in Male. So Marco Pezzaiuoli’s men will have to be at their best to advance to the AFC Cup group stage.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2-1 Club Eagles

