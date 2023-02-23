Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: BFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - February 23, 2023

Bengaluru FC takes on FC Goa in a crucial game in the playoffs race of the Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 on Thursday, February 23, at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore.

Both teams come into this game off contrasting results. Bengaluru FC broke Mumbai City FC's unbeaten record and beat them 2-1 to secure their playoff spot. Meanwhile, FC Goa's hopes of making it to the playoffs took a hit after their 2-1 defeat to Chennaiyin FC.

With five teams having already secured qualification, it's between FC Goa and Odisha FC for that final spot. A win for the Gaurs will take them through and anything less than that will see the Juggernauts make the top 6.

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Sharon P.

Defenders: Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Prabir Das, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia, Muirang Wungyanyg, Biswa Darjee.

Midfielders: Bruno Silva Almeida, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jayesh Rane, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Faisal Ali, Rohit Kumar, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Huidrom Thoi-Singh.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Udanta Singh, Prince Ibara, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Harmanpreet Singh.

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Tiwari.

Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Sanson Pereira, Marc Valiente-Hernandez, Saviour Gama, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali-I, Leander D'Cunha, Lesly Rebello, Aibanbha Dohling.

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Iker Guarrotxena, Redeem Tlang, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Lalremruata Hmar-Pialtu, Phrangki Buam, Makan Chote, Brison Deuben Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri.

Forwards: Alvaro Vazquez Garcia, Princeton Rebello, Devendra Murgaonkar, Muhammed Nemil Valiyattil.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Parag Shrivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Prabir Das, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam, Naorem Roshan Singh, Javi Hernandez, Roy Krishna, and Sivasakthi Narayanan.

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Fares Arnaout, Sanson Pereira, Ayush Chhetri, Hernan Santana, Brandon Fernandes, Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Sadaoui, and Redeem Tlang.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa

Date: February 23, 2023; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

This should be a really close game, with plenty at stake for both sides. Form certainly favors Bengaluru FC, with a whopping seven wins on the trot. However, with everything on the line, Carlos Pena's FC Goa could give it their all and break their poor run of form with this match.

Both these teams have some really key players who should take center stage in this game and they're all must-haves. Roy Krishna, Noah Sadaoui, Naorem Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Aibanbha Dohling, Brandon Fernandes, and Iker Guarrotxena are the players I have on both my suggestions.

Noah Sadaoui, Javi Hernandez, and Iker Guarrotxena would be my preferred captaincy picks.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Sandesh Jhingan, Javi Hernandez, Brandon Fernandes, Naorem Roshan Singh, Iker Guarrotxena, Roy Krishna, Noah Sadaoui, and Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Captain: Javi Hernandez. Vice-Captain: Iker Guarrotxena.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dheeraj Singh, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Aibanbha Dohling, Sandesh Jhingan, Javi Hernandez, Brandon Fernandes, Naorem Roshan Singh, Iker Guarrotxena, Roy Krishna, Noah Sadaoui, and Redeem Tlang.

Captain: Noah Sadaoui. Vice-Captain: Javi Hernandez.

