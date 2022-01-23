Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 23rd, 2022

Bengaluru FC will be up against FC Goa in the 69th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

Bengaluru FC are undefeated in their previous five encounters with their last defeat coming against FC Goa. They have been in great touch recently and are now placed eighth in the points table with 13 points under their belt.

Bengaluru FC are coming into this game on the back of a comprehensive 3-0 win over defending champions Mumbai City FC.

Meanwhile, FC Goa haven't been at their best. The Gaurs are placed in ninth spot having won three games, while losing five and drawing four. However, when they last met Bengaluru FC in the reverse fixture, they came out on top 2-1.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Sandhu, Roshan Naorem, Pratik Chowdhary, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Silva, Danish Farooq, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Prince Ibara

FC Goa: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Leander D'Cunha, Anwar Ali, Aiban Dohling, Alexander Jesuraj, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Makan Chothe, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz, Airan Cabrera

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa, Match 69

Date and time: Sunday, January 23, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

BFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Alan Costa, Aiban Dohling, Roshan Naorem, Pratik Chowdhary, Edu Bedia, Albert Noguera, Bruno Silva, Cleiton Silva, Prince Ibara, Jorge Ortiz

Captain: Cleiton Silva. Vice-captain: Jorge Ortiz

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Dheeraj Singh, Ajith Kumar, Leander DChuna, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Udanta Singh, Alex Jesuraj, Airan Cabrera, Devendra Murgaonkar, Glan Martins,

Captain: Airan Cabrera. Vice-captain: Glan Martins.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar