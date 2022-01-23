Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

Bengaluru FC will face FC Goa in the 69th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Sunday at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Bengaluru FC are resurrecting their season under head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli after a dismal start. The Blues have been unblemished in their last five games, with their only loss coming at the hands of FC Goa.

They've been on a roll lately, and they're currently eighth in the points standings with 13 points.

The Gaurs are placed ninth in the league table with 13 points in 12 games and have won only one of their last five matches. The Derrick Pereira-led side have registered three wins, four draws and five losses.

FC Goa suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of SC East Bengal in their last outing.

Both teams are level on points in the standings and are slight outsiders in the race for the top four, but a win could put them back in contention.

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head

The rivalry between the two teams is fierce. The two teams have met ten times, with Bengaluru winning five times and FC Goa winning three, with the other two matches ending in draws.

FC Goa defeated Bengaluru 2-1 in the reverse fixture during the first half of the season. The Blues have been winless against the Gaurs the last two seasons, with their most recent victory coming in the 2019 season.

Matches Played: 10

Goa wins: 3

Bengaluru wins: 5

Draws: 2

Top goalscorers in the current ISL season

Bengaluru FC - Cleiton Silva (Five goals from 10 matches)

FC Goa: Jorge Ortiz (Four goals in eight matches)

Clean Sheets from the current season

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Two cleansheets in one match)

FC Goa: Naveen Kumar (One cleansheet in one match)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 24 (BFC), Dheeraj Singh - 21 (FCG)

Most Passes: Edu Bedia -762 (FCG), Ivan Gonzalez - 530 (FCG), Alan Costa - 573 (BFC)

Most Interceptions: Edu Bedia - 25 (FCG), Bruno Silva - 23 (BFC)

Most Tackles: Bruno Silva - 57 (BFC), Ivan Gonzalez - 43 (FCG), Alberto Noguera - 43 (FCG)

Edited by Arjun Panchadar