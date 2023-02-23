Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-Head, stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash

Bengaluru FC will hope to dent FC Goa's playoff chances when the two sides go head-to-head at the Kanteerava Stadium on Thursday, February 23.

The Gaurs have a glorious opportunity to cement their spot in the top six following Odisha FC's loss to Jamshedpur FC. The equation is simple: win and progress to the next round.

Carlos Pena will be wary of the Blues' tremendous resurgence of late following a calamitous start to the 2022-23 ISL campaign. The Gaurs, who have been inconsistent all season, will be hoping that their star forwards Iker Guarrotxena and Noah Sadaoui fire in an all-important clash in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru FC, who have been unstoppable recently, beat reigning ISL Shield winners Mumbai City FC in their previous outing. Simon Grayson's side are currently on a seven-game winning trot and will be hoping to carry on with the same momentum before the playoffs.

Should ATK Mohun Bagan fail to beat their rivals East Bengal on Saturday and Bengaluru FC beat FC Goa on Thursday, the former Indian Super League (ISL) champion will finish as high as third in the league table.

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-Head

Bengaluru FC have been by far the most successful team against FC Goa by procuring six victories from 12 games. The Men in Orange have bagged three victories, while they have shared the spoils thrice.

Total games: 12

Bengaluru FC wins: 6

Draws: 3

FC Goa wins: 3

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Top goalscorers this season

Bengaluru FC: Javi Hernandez (6); Roy Krishna (5); Sivasakthi Narayanan (4); Rohit Kumar (3); Sunil Chhetri, Alan Costa (2); Pablo Perez (1).

FC Goa: Iker Guarrotxena (10); Noah Sadaoui (9); Brison Fernandes, Redeem Tlang, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes (3); Lenny Rodrigues, Alvaro Vazquez, Fares Arnaout, Aibanbha Dohling, Anwar Ali (1).

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Most cleansheets this season

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (5 cleansheets in 19 games)

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (4 cleansheets in 18 games)

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: More stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL contest

Most passes: Anwar Ali (1023 passes in 19 games)

Most touches: Anwar Ali (1451 touches in 19 games)

Most saves: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (52 saves in 19 games)

Most tackles: Roshan Naorem (29 tackles in 19 games)

