FC Goa will hope to seal their playoff berth when they travel to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium to face Bengaluru FC on Thursday, February 23.

The Blues have been on an astounding run, winning their last seven games and conceding just five goals in the process. Simon Grayson has been the architect of their revival as he has found a way to get the best out of his squad.

The hosts, who were down and out in January, have qualified for the playoffs with a game to spare and it is unquestionably an impressive achievement. But the job is not completely done. They will look to finish their season on a high note and more importantly finish either third or fourth in the standings to secure home advantage in the playoffs.

Last time out, the Blues defeated ISL Shield winners Mumbai City FC, becoming the first team to secure all three points against the Champions and ending their invincible dreams.

Meanwhile, FC Goa have been provided with a lifeline as Odisha FC were beaten by Jamshedpur FC on Wednesday, February 22. As a result, a victory in Bengaluru will all but confirm their playoff status. Opportunities don’t get bigger than this and Carlos Pena will believe that his side can rise to the occasion and grab the lifeline.

However, with two defeats and a draw in their last three games, their recent form has not been good reading. The attack is certainly flowing, but the Gaurs have been leaky at the back, conceding eight goals in their three games. Moreover, Pena admitted that his team crumbled under pressure, which is not a good sign.

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Team news

Bengaluru FC's Alan Costa will miss the final game of the league stage for personal reasons. Star striker Roy Krishna and defender Parag Shrivas have served their suspensions and Grayson could start them ahead of Bruno Ramires and Sunil Chhetri.

Meanwhile, FC Goa have no injury concerns and Pena has a full squad to choose from. Hernan Santana might get the nod ahead of Edu Bedia, while Redeem Tlang could replace Devendra Murgoakar in attack.

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Predicted Lineup

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabir Das, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Sandesh Jhingan, Parag Shrivas, Naorem Roshan Singh; Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam, Javi Hernandez; Roy Krishna, Sivasakthi Narayanan.

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh; Seriton Fernandes, Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali, Sanson Pereira; Hernan Santana, Ayush Chhetri; Redeem Tlang, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui; Iker Guarrotxena.

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Prediction

Both sides have everything to play for, so this game could prove to be a blockbuster encounter. The Blues are high on confidence, while the Gaurs will be determined to finish in the top six. The tactical battle between the teams promises to be intense, but FC Goa may come out on top as the stakes are higher for them.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 1-2 FC Goa.

