Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match?

With a priceless knockout spot up for grabs, FC Goa will travel to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium to lock horns with hosts Bengaluru FC on Thursday, February 23.

The Blues are on a blistering run of form, cruising on a seven-game winning streak. Last week, they ended Mumbai City FC’s 18-game unbeaten run in the ISL this season.

Although Javi Hernandez (6) followed by Roy Krishna (5) are the club's top scorers, the resilience brought on by the Indian youngsters has been a key factor behind Bengaluru FC's hot streak.

In a major boost, Krishna will be available for Bengaluru FC once again after serving his suspension in the last game. It remains to be seen whether Sunil Chhetri will now keep hold of his spot in the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, for the Gaurs, the caveat is quite appealing - win against the Blues and secure a spot in the ISL 2022-23 knockouts. But their recent form has been a big concern for FC Goa, who haven't won any of their last three ISL games.

They lost back-to-back games against Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC after drawing against Odisha FC.

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, Matchweek 22.

Date & Time: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore.

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Telecast details

The Matchweek 22 clash of the ISL 2022-23 season between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on February 23.

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Live streaming details

The enthralling match between the Blues and the Gaurs can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India from 7.30 pm IST on February 23.

