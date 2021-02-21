Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Who will win today's match?

Eyeing a playoff spot in the Indian Super League (ISL), FC Goa take on Bengaluru FC on Sunday.

Bengaluru FC Preview

Bengaluru FC have had an inconsistent season so far. They started on a positive note but the Carles Cuadrat ship derailed soon after. The Spaniard was relieved of his duties after the Blues lost four games in a row. Assistant coach Naushad Moosa took charge and began his tenure with a five-match winless run.

The Blues have eventually recovered from their slump. They are now solidifying their outside chances for a top-four finish.

The arrival of Xisco Hernandez has added creativity and impetus in the midfield. Naushad Moosa has promoted several young guns like Parag Shrivas, Leon Augustine, and Ajith Kumar to the squad, thus forming the base for a BFC rebuild.

“They are a good team and it will not be an easy game, but I am sure the boys will give their best on the pitch.”



BFC TV caught up with Naushad Moosa to get his thoughts ahead of #BFCFCG. #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/tf85d6K9T7 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) February 20, 2021

Sunil Chhetri is the leading goal-scorer for the Blues. He has netted 7 goals this season and has 2 assists. With the return of Ashique Kuruniyan, the Blues will get the much-needed pace and agility down the left-wing.

Bengaluru FC will come into this game with the confidence of having upset the in-form Mumbai City FC 4-2 in their previous ISL fixture.

FC Goa Preview

FC Goa can confirm their qualification to the top-four with two consecutive wins (Image courtesy: ISL)

Advertisement

FC Goa are in fourth place in the table and are at the cusp of playoff qualification. They have managed to earn 27 points from 18 games so far. The Gaurs can confirm their semi-final berth by winning their remaining two fixtures against Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC.

FC Goa are a team that likes to play with the ball and keep a high-line of defense. They have been tactically superior against most sides in the league. The exceptional use of wings and central midfield is one of the trademarks of the FC Goa playing style.

Juan Ferrando's men have netted the highest number of goals (29) in the current season. It speaks volumes of FC Goa's attacking brand of play. Igor Angulo has scored 12 goals in 17 ISL matches, followed by Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, who has netted 6. Alberto Noguera is a key part of the FC Goa formation in the midfield. He has made 8 assists so far for his side.

Ahead of tomorrow's crucial game, let your support reach the boys! 🤩



Shower them with your messages below as they continue their preparations. 🧡#RiseAgain #BFCFCG pic.twitter.com/xAaElhsyMM — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) February 20, 2021

FC Goa won 3-1 against Odisha FC in their last game and are on an 11-match unbeaten run.

Advertisement

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Prediction

The Blues and the Gaurs locked horns in their very first game of the season. Bengaluru FC went 2-0 ahead only for their lead to be nullified to 2-2 by FC Goa. The second fixture between the two teams will serve as a knockout punch for both sides as far as play-off qualifications are concerned. Both will be hungry to make an impact and the game is thus expected to be a closely-contested affair.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 1-1 FC Goa