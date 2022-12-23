Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: BFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - December 23, 2022

Bengaluru FC will lock horns with Hyderabad FC in the second game of Matchday 12 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 22-23 on Friday, December 23, at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore.

Bengaluru FC is placed eighth on the points table, with three wins in 10 matches. While they will enter this match on the back of a 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC, they aren't in the best of form.

Meanwhile, a well-rested Hyderabad FC will look to take back the top spot from Mumbai City FC after a couple of weeks without any action. They were last seen in a 2-0 win over East Bengal FC a couple of weeks back.

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Sharon P

Defenders: Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Prabir Das, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia, Muirang Wungyanyg, Biswa Darjee

Midfielders: Bruno Silva Almeida, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jayesh Rane, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Faisal Ali, Rohit Kumar, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Huidrom Thoi-Singh

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Udanta Singh, Prince Ibara, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Harmanpreet Singh

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jonate, Anuj Kumar, and Aman Kumar Sahni.

Defenders: Reagan Singh, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Onaindia, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, and Soyal Joshy.

Midfielders: Joel Chianese, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Mark Zothanpuia, Sweden Fernandes, Borja Herrera, and Lalchungnunga Chhangte.

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, and Aaren D'Silva.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Sunil Chhetri, Javier Hernandez, and Roy Krishna.

Hyderabad FC

Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC

Date: December 23, 2022; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Despite the home advantage for Bengaluru FC, Hyderabad FC are likely start this match as the favorites. Namgyal Bhutia, Chinglensana Singh, Javi Hernandez, Joao Victor, Halicharan Narzary, Mohammad Yasir, and Bartholomew Ogbeche are the players I feel are must-haves.

The lack of consistent point-scoring options in midfield means I'm going with the same midfield four on both suggestions. Hyderabad's Mohammad Yasir should be the best captaincy on paper, with the likes of Javi Hernandez, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Joao Victor decent picks as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Namgyal Bhutia, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Javi Hernandez, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzzary, Roy Krishna, Javier Siverio, and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Captain: Mohammad Yasir. Vice-Captain: Javi Hernandez.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurmeet Singh, Namgyal Bhutia, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Javi Hernandez, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Sunil Chhetri.

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche. Vice-Captain: Joao Victor.

Poll : 0 votes