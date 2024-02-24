Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: BFC vs HFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - February 24, 2023

Bengaluru FC take on Hyderabad FC in the second match of a double-header on Saturday, February 24, at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru FC are in a bit of trouble after Vikram Pratap Singh's brace condemned them to a 2-0 away defeat against Mumbai City FC. Stuck in 10th place, the gap between them and the top six is increasing. They need to string a couple of wins together, and they couldn't have asked for a better opponent than Hyderabad FC.

Hyderabad FC's run of defeats didn't come to an end against East Bengal, but once again, they fought hard in a 1-0 loss. They won't make it easy for the hosts to breach their defensive wall.

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vikram Singh, Amrit Gope, Sahil Poonia

Defenders: Jessel Carneiro, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Slavko Damjanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Robin Yadav

Midfielders: Ryan Williams, Shankar Sampingraj, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Halicharan Narzary, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Keziah Veendorp, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Shreyas Ketkar, Rohit Kumar, Harsh Shailesh Patre, Monirul Molla, Ashish Jha, Ankith Padmanabhan

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rohit Danu, Sivasakthi Narayanan, and Curtis Main.

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Aman Kumar Sahni.

Defenders: Jeremy Zohminghlua, Sajad Hussain, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, Mohammaed Rafi-I, and Joseph Sailo.

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, Mark Zothanpuia, Ramhlunchhunga, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Abhijith PA, Rashid M, and Vijay Marandi.

Forwards: Joseph Sunny, Amon Lepcha, Aron Vanlalrinchhana, Makan Chote, Aaren D'Silva.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nikhil Poojari, Chinglensana Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Harsh Patre, Rohit Kumar, Halicharan Narzary, Javi Hernandez, Ryan Williams/Oliver Drost, and Sunil Chhetri.

Hyderabad FC

Gurmeet Singh (GK), Sajad Parray, Aron Vanlalrichhana, Mohammed Rafi, Mark Zothanpuia, Abdul Rafeeh, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Abhijeet Pa, Makan Chothe, Ramhlunchhunga, and Joseph Sunny.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC

Date: February 24, 2023; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Bengaluru FC certainly hold the edge over Hyderabad FC. Selecting six or even seven players from their side seems smart, with their defense, in particular, meriting investment. Hyderabad FC have struggled in front of goal, and a clean sheet looks very likely for the hosts.

While it won't be easy for them to breach a gritty Hyderabad defense, picking midfielders and attackers from Bengaluru FC like Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri, and Javi Hernandez makes more sense than backing players in the same category from Hyderabad FC.

Sunil Chhetri, Javi Hernandez, and a Bengaluru FC defender are quality captaincy options.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Naorem Roshan Singh, Sajad Parray, Ryan Williams, Javi Hernandez, Mark Zothanpuia, Abdul Rabeeh, Harsh Patre, Sunil Chhetri, and Makan Chothe.

Captain: Javi Hernandez. Vice-Captain: Sunil Chhetri.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojary, Slavko Damjanovic, Mohammed Rafi, Halicharan Narzary, Ryan Williams, Javi Hernandez, Ramhlunchhunga, Mark Zothanpuia, Sunil Chhetri, and Joseph Sunny.

Captain: Sunil Chhetri. Vice-Captain: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.