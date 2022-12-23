Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of ISL 2022-23 match

Bengaluru FC, backed by their home supporters, will lock horns against defending champions Hyderabad FC at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in match week 12 of the 2022-23 Indian Super League on Friday, December 23.

The Blues, who were on a downward spiral after two consecutive defeats halted their slump with a tightly-contested 1-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC. A first-half goal from Danish Farooq ended up being the difference between the two sides. They are currently eighth in the ISL table, eight points off the last playoff spot.

Bengaluru FC @bengalurufc #BFCHFC Danish Farooq will be keen to add to his winner at the Fortress last week, when the Blues take on Hyderabad FC on Friday night. #WeAreBFC Danish Farooq will be keen to add to his winner at the Fortress last week, when the Blues take on Hyderabad FC on Friday night. #WeAreBFC #BFCHFC 🔵 https://t.co/lKP5L7bsWW

Meanwhile, the Nizams are at the other end of the spectrum, with a shot at becoming the league leaders tomorrow. A win would allow them to topple Mumbai City FC, at least until the Islanders return to action on Saturday. Manolo Marquez's team will come into this match with fresh legs as they have had a week off following two consecutive wins against Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head

The two sides have met in the ISL on seven previous occasions and Hyderabad have emerged victorious in three of those fixtures. Meanwhile, Bengaluru only have a single victory, with the other three games ending in a draw.

In the reverse fixture two months ago, the defending champions trumped the Blues through a late goal from Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Matches played: 7

BFC wins: 1

HFC wins: 3

Draws: 3

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: Top goal scorers in the previous Indian Super League season

BFC - Cleiton Silva (6)

HFC: Bartholomew Ogbeche (18), Javier Siverio (7).

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: Clean Sheets from the previous ISL season

Bengaluru - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (3)

Hyderabad - Laxmikant Kattimani (3)

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: More stats and numbers you need to know

Most saves: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 33 (BFC), Laxmikant Kattimani (HFC - 61)

Most passes: Alan Costa - 710 (BFC), Joao Victor (HFC - 680)

Most interceptions: Bruno Silva - 39 (BFC), Akash Mishra (HFC - 39)

Most tackles: Bruno Silva - 85 (BFC), Akash Mishra (HFC - 1439)

